Siddaramaiah says no rift in Karnataka Cong, set to meet party high command

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is likely to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

The strongman of the Karnataka Congress unit, while speaking to ANI about the visit said, "I am in Delhi to meet Rahul Ji also seeking appointment to Sonia Ji."

He denied reports of a rift in the state leadership.

"There is no conflict between me and DK Shivakumar. We are together. There is no rift in the Karnataka Congress party will come back to power in the state," he said.

"We are fighting together against the corruption of BJP," he said and alleged that development in Karnataka has come to a standstill.

In the reply on party CM candidate in the next Assembly election in the state. "It is too early to discuss who will be the Congress's chief ministerial candidate," he said. Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2023.

Attacking Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, the senior Congress leader termed him as the most corrupt chief minister the state had ever seen.

"Yediyurappa should go and BJP should also go. All ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet are corrupt. Only the removal of the party would provide relief to the state," he added. (ANI)