Sid Meier: ‘I’m not sure I’d play Civilisation if it was released today’

As Sid Meier fires up Zoom from his home in Maryland, it occurs to me that this mild-mannered video game designer has commanded more of my attention than any other artist.

Watching all the James Bond films would take 50 hours or so. To read all of Harry Potter, maybe 60. Meier’s work scoffs at such dilettantism. It’s almost unbearable to try to work out how much time I’ve given Railroad Tycoon, Pirates and the various versions of Civilisation, but I’m sure it would be more than 1,000 hours. When it comes to Meier, there aren’t many agnostics. Either the name will mean nothing to you or it will inspire memories of high-seas buccaneering, railway oligarchy, and world domination.

At 66, after nearly 40 years in the field, Meier has written an entertaining autobiography. Its title is Sid Meier’s Memoir!, the jaunty exclamation mark in keeping with the style he’s used throughout his career. The book looks back on his career in chronological order, from the early days programming 2-D action games in his lunch breaks, to the multimillion dollar projects he works on now, which have more in common with Hollywood blockbusters than his early work.

“There’s a whole new generation of gamers who’ve grown up knowing games their entire life,” he says, explaining why he decided the time was right for a book. “So for those of us who go back far enough to remember a time without games, it’s our origin story. A time when there was no internet, when everything wasn’t available instantly online. I wanted to put down those memories before they fade into the mists.”

As with Buster Keaton or Elvis, Meier’s work is inseparable from technological innovation. During the time he has been working, the possibilities of video games have expanded faster than in any creative field in history. When he started out, game design was a side hobby from his job designing cash registers. The industry grew up with him. Today it is worth more than $100bn annually, and still growing at around 10 per cent a year.

His initial travails seem quaint. Meier was relieved when fighter jets started using HUD instead of old-fashioned instrument panels, as it meant he no longer had to give over the bottom half of his screen to depicting dials and gauges. To prevent piracy, they would include codewords in the game manuals, whose file-sizes were too large to be easily distributed.

For all the new possibilities of photo-realistic graphics and online play, you get the sense Meier feels something has been lost, too.

“For a long time we were pushing up against the limits of what the computer could do,” he says. “We were trying to get the most out of the available hardware and then tap onto the players imagination to provide the rest. That was the art of game design, to provide that stimulus. You would imagine being a fighter pilot, or a pirate, or the king of a great civilisation.” Where some games are more like films, gorgeous to look at but where many of the artistic decisions have been taken for you, Meier’s games are more like novels, inviting the reader to fill in the gaps. His maxims.

Meier made his name with flight simulators in the 1980s and then with Pirates! in 1987. It was Civilisation, however, whose first iteration came out in 1991 (there have now been 12 editions), that ensured his place in gaming history.

