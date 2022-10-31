Sick sea lions stranded on Oregon coast. Now officials have a warning for dog owners

There’s an outbreak of sick sea lions stranded along the entire Oregon coast, wildlife officials say.

The disease causing the outbreak is leptospirosis, which is a naturally occurring bacteria that can happen sporadically in marine mammals, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.

The bacteria can sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock, officials said. While the risk to people is small, dogs are most at risk of getting the disease.

Officials with the state department of fish and wildlife, as well as Oregon Parks and Recreation, are urging beachgoers to leash their dogs and keep at least 150 feet away from sea lions.

Dog and horse owners should also discuss vaccinating their animals against leptospirosis with their veterinarians, officials said. It can spread when an animal or person comes in contact with urine or other bodily fluids of an infected or dead sea lion.

Signs of leptospirosis in sea lions include dehydration, increased drinking or urinating, vomiting, depression and reluctance to use their hind flippers. Depending on the strain of bacteria, the symptoms are often similar in dogs and other mammals, and are usually the result of dysfunction of the kidneys or liver, the department said.

Leptospirosis outbreaks can result in increased strandings and deaths of sea lions, like what’s happening now on Oregon’s coast. The Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network has been documenting the current outbreak since it began in late July.

The organization, run out of the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, has documented more than 150 sick or dead sea lions along the Oregon coast. Necropsies on seven sea lions confirmed all seven tested positive for the disease.

The department urged against harassing, touching or feeding marine mammals, all of which are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Messing with them is a violation of federal and state laws.

“Marine mammals on the beach are often just resting or are sick and should be left alone,” officials said in the news release .

Story continues

Sick or injured seals, sea lions, whales or dolphins can be reported to OSP at 1-800-452-7888.

Dolphins keep dying at Las Vegas attraction. What will happen to the seven still there?

Rescue organization ‘inundated’ with calls of sick sea lions on California coast

Algae blooms at North Carolina lake could sicken kids and pets. What you need to know