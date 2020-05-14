Siblings build go-kart out of old bath to keep busy during lockdown

The bath tub go-kart in action. (SWNS)

As is the case with many parents during the coronavirus lockdown, finding new and inventive ways to entertain the children can be hard work.

In the Hicks’ household, they’ve had no such problem owing to an old bathtub and some quick thinking by former Royal Navy engineer and dad-of-three, Aaron Hicks, 42.

Hicks set his children - Conor, 13, Ollie, 15, and Emily, aged six - the task of creating a go-kart, complete with brakes and steering, during their time at home.

The youngsters did not disappoint, naming their pride and joy Havelock Flyer Mk 6.

The finished go-kart. (SWNS)

The impressive looking go-kart - which has a Wacky Races feel to it - was made from an old bath tub turned over and materials salvaged from crashes at motorsports events at the Knockhill racing circuit in Fife.

They sliced the bottom off of the bathtub to allow for somebody to sit comfortable inside. They then painted it blue with yellow racing stripes.

Hicks and his two sons are keen motorsports enthusiasts, so having the time to spend together, building the go-kart, was an unexpected bonus during lockdown.

“It was my husband’s idea to start off with but he and the two boys are really into motorsports.

“They love going go-karting and they’re both really good at it but they don’t do it as a serious hobby or anything like that.

“Between them all they’ve researched different ways of doing it, what the best options would be.

“It’s got brakes this time around and full steering so there’s quite a lot involved in it.

“We’ve jokingly said that’s their tech lessons in the afternoon as they’ve had to do school work in the mornings.” Proud mum, Donna, 46, said.

It’s not the first go-kart the family have built together - in fact, they’ve got another six to their name - but this one is the most comprehensive.

They have the lockdown to thank for that, admitting that they had more time and resources to dedicate to creating their best looking car yet.

“We live in a really quiet cul-de-sac on a gentle slope. It is not as if they are going fast or at a distance.

“The boys are experienced with go-karts and they won't be going at any speed.

“You can never take away risks, and the kids need to learn how to take risks and have fun.

“There is a myth around that the world is more dangerous now than it was ten or 20 years ago, but statistically that's not the case.” Their mum continued.

Most importantly, this new project provided the family with a welcome distraction from everything that’s going on in the world.

“It’s been hard keeping their spirits up more than anything else.” Donna added.

“I’ve had to keep reminding their dad that it is for the boys, because he’s been a bit over-enthusiastic about the whole thing.

“It’s down to their dad really, that he’s come up with things for them to do.”

When they’re not in the garden creating a new go-kart, the Hicks family aren’t short of other DIY projects to turn their hands to.

They’ve also painted the fences and a wooden cabin in the garden known as the “man cave”.







