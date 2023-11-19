Sibanye Stillwater's (JSE:SSW) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Sibanye Stillwater (JSE:SSW) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sibanye Stillwater:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = R23b ÷ (R180b - R18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Sibanye Stillwater has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Sibanye Stillwater's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sibanye Stillwater here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Sibanye Stillwater. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 121%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Sibanye Stillwater can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 234% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Sibanye Stillwater (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

