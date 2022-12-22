Siakam scores career-high 52 as Raptors snap Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak

·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks’ NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106 Wednesday night.

“It’s cool,” Siakam said of posting his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden. “I’m not a super basketball historian. I didn’t start basketball until a little late, but I know how special this building is, and I think that for me the most important thing is that my team needed every bucket for us to win, which is the most important thing to me.”

Siakam added nine rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes as Toronto snapped its six-game skid. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and OG Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors won for the fourth time in 16 road games. It was their first win away from home since Nov. 14.

“We just wanted to get a win,” Siakam said. “For us, it just felt good to get a win, and the most important thing is to build on it.”

R.J. Barrett scored with 30 points and Julius Randle finished with 30 points and had 13 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley added 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting in his first start of the season.

“I thought Quickley played a really solid game,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “The way he’s shooting the ball, we knew that would come around for him. He’s not hesitating. He’s letting it go.”

Toronto led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter before the Knicks used a 17-5 run to take a one-point lead at 102-101. New York limited Siakam to one field goal in the fourth quarter and held him to nine points in the period.

“It was tough and not unlike a lot of the games we’ve been in here lately,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “We could’ve folded up a couple of times in the second half and kept answering back.”

VanVleet specifically picked up the slack for Toronto, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring 10 points in the fourth. Toronto closed the game on a 12-5 run.

The Knicks had allowed an average of 98 points during their win streak, but no answer for Siakam, who nearly matched his career high (44 points) by scoring 43 in three quarters. Siakam had 34 points total in the second and third quarters, including Toronto’s final 17 points over a seven-minute span in the third.

Siakam scored 26 in the first half, including eight during an 11-0 run in the second quarter that turned a one-point game to a double-digit Toronto lead. Siakam had 17 of the Raptors’ 35 points in the second, and Anunoby had seven points in the second.

“I didn’t think he was that involved in the game offensively, and then he got super-involved,” Nurse said of Anunoby. “He just started making some big drives and some strong finishes.”

Barrett kept New York in the game by scoring 19 points in the first half. Despite shooting 53% in the first half, the Knicks had 11 turnovers and trailed by as many as 14 in the first period and by 10 at halftime.

But New York took the lead with a 13-2 run that was keyed by Quickley’s two 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

The NBA announced it docked the Knicks a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft after “finding that (they) engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date such discussions were permitted.” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau refused to comment on the matter. … Toronto guard Gary Trent, Jr. (quad) and center Khem Birch (non-COVID illness) did not play. Trent missed his fourth straight game. … New York guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) missed his first game since Nov. 16 after sustaining the injury against Golden State on Tuesday.

UP NEXT:

Toronto: At Cleveland on Friday.

New York: Host Chicago on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Pat Pickens, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Game Recap: Cavaliers 114, Bucks 106

    Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 45 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, the Bucks fell to the Cavaliers, 114-106. Donovan Mitchell recorded 36 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers, while Darius Garland added 23 points and four rebounds in the victory. The Cavaliers improve to 22-11 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 22-9.

  • China sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 39 planes and three ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday. China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party's People's Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis. Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, 30 of the Chinese planes crossed the

  • Can the Raptors bank on Fred VanVleet finding his shot?

    Amit Mann and Louis Zatzman discuss the ups and downs of Fred VanVleet's shooting this season and why it's crucial to the Raptors' success. Full episode gauging their confidence on team defence, front office tweaking the roster, Malachi Flynn staying in the rotation and more is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Stars forward Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons

    DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for unspecified family reasons. The team said Wednesday when announcing the leave that it would not provide further details on the 25-year-old Gurianov's absence. Gurianov is in his sixth season with the Stars. He is one of the team's fastest skaters but has been in and out of the lineup during his career. After scoring a career-high 20 goals as Dallas reached the Stanley Cup Final in the pandemic-altered

  • NBA Notebook: Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Gary Trent Jr, Jordan Clarkson, more

    The latest intel on trade talks surrounding Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent Jr, Kristaps Porzingis' free agency, and more on HoopsHype.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • 6 reasons behind the Raptors' 6-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what's really behind the team's six-game losing streak?

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the