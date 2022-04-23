Siakam scores 34 as Raptors avoid sweep, beat 76ers 110-102

3 min read
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam in action during Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 131-111. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
TORONTO (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Saturday to avoid a four-game sweep in their first round playoff series.

Game 5 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series. Fans briefly chanted ''Raps in seven'' after both coaches emptied their benches in the final minutes.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid started despite a right thumb injury that required him to wear a brace. He was seen shaking his hand in pain several times, occasionally doubling over as he held the area.

Embiid shot 3 for 10 in the first half. He finished 7 for 16 and scored 21 points in 39 minutes.

Before Saturday's game, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid is expected to undergo an MRI. The team has ''concern'' about Embiid's injury, Rivers said, but don't believe it can get worse by playing.

Thaddeus Young scored 13 points, OG Anunoby had 10, and newly crowned NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes had six points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Toronto overcame an injury to All-Star guard Fred VanVleet to stave off elimination.

After being called for a foul with 4:57 to go in the second quarter, VanVleet ripped his jersey apart in frustration and walked off the court to the locker room because of a strained left hip. VanVleet shot 2 for 6 and scored five points in 15 minutes.

Tobias Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds and James Harden scored 22 points for the 76ers.

After being held scoreless in the second half of Toronto's Game 3 loss, Siakam shot 10 for 19 and went 13 for 15 at the free throw line.

For the first time in the series, the Raptors shot more free throws than the 76ers. Toronto went 28 for 35 at the line, while Philadelphia was 21 for 25.

Philadelphia called timeout with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter after Young's steal on Embiid's wayward pass led to a driving basket for Achiuwa, giving Toronto an 88-81 lead.

Harden's layup with 8:20 to go made it 90-85, but Toronto scored the next six points, all at the free throw line. Embiid stopped the run by making a pair at the line, but Anunoby's 3-pointer with 3:44 to go in the fourth gave the Raptors a 99-87 edge.

Ahead of tipoff, the NBA announced that Toronto's Barnes had won the Rookie of the Year award, edging out Cleveland's Evan Mobley. The difference of 15 points was the smallest margin in the rookie category under the current voting format that began with the 2002-03 season.

Barnes left Game 1 of the series after spraining his left ankle and hadn't played since, but came off the bench midway through the first quarter Saturday.

Barnes needed treatment after falling down on defense early in the second, but remained in the game.

Embiid missed all five shots he took in the first quarter, including one from 3-point range.His only point in the opening period came when made one of two free throws.

Siakam scored 10 points in the first but the Raptors shot 2 for 9 from distance. The game was tied 24-24 after one.

Trent scored 12 points in the second and Young had eight as Toronto led 54-49 at the half.

Embiid shot 4 for 5 and scored eight points in the third but the Raptors took an 80-77 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

76ers: Harden had nine assists. . Tyrese Maxey shot 4 for 12 and finished with 11 points. . Embiid was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Raptors: Siakam had eight rebounds. . Young had five rebounds and five assists. . Canadian singer Avril Larvigne attended the game.

UP NEXT

The 76ers host Game 5 on Monday night.

