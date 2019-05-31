Raptors show no fear of NBA Finals stage in Game 1 win over Warriors

TORONTO — Sometimes it’s about how you start more than how you finish.

Early in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Marc Gasol received the ball at the top of the arc and took a look around. There was no one looking back at him. He searched for a teammate again, then another time.

His pivot foot held steady, but his right moved every which way until he finally realized it was his shot to take. Gasol made the shot, but in that one moment, you saw what the Golden State Warriors were looking to do defensively. Anyone but Kawhi Leonard. Even in an arena filled with 19,983 fans doing their part to drown everything out, the message from the Warriors was palpable.

Possession after possession the Raptors went to Leonard to initiate offence matched up against Andre Iguodala, and the Warriors responded in kind by trapping him with a second defender over and over. Gasol was instrumental in helping build Toronto’s 10-point lead at the half, scoring 14 points to lead all scorers, but Pascal Siakam was right there with him with 12 of his own to help the Raptors blow the Warriors’ game plan to bits.

“They were blitzing Kawhi on the pick-and-roll and allowing the middle of the floor to open or they were switching early on the offence,” Gasol said after the game. “We did a good job of moving that ball — I still think we can do a better job on it, but it was good enough and I still think that we can do a much better job defensively than we did tonight in stretches.”

Gasol is a hard marker. The defence was actually impeccable, limiting Golden State to just 59 points per-100 possessions in the halfcourt at halftime. The rotations were as crisp as ever, there were forced turnovers and shot clock violations, and save for some offensive rebounding and veteran foul-drawing, it was as close to perfect as you can hope against the Warriors.

The Raptors rode that momentum through the second half, bending without ever breaking in a 118-109 victory.

Much of the talk entering the opening game of the NBA Finals was whether or not this Raptors team was ready for this stage. Leonard, Danny Green and Serge Ibaka have been here before, but that’s where the list ends. How would Gasol and Kyle Lowry respond after waiting so long to get here? Would a Fred VanVleet or Norman Powell be intimidated by the stage?

Gasol wasn’t here for it.

“No, my brain doesn't function that way,” Gasol responded when asked about whether he tried to take in the fact he’s on this stage. “You're out there, you're playing basketball like you did your whole life and it's the most fun.

“You lock in, not allow when they make a couple shots, tough shots or mistakes that you make defensively, kind of rattle you a little bit and frustrate you. You got to stay poised during the whole game. So your brain can't go anywhere else but every possession.”

The Spaniard ended up fouling out of the game, but the difference he made at the start to disrupt the Warriors’ initial strategy and the defence he played up top when forced out to defend pick-and-rolls meant the Warriors looked a step slow and even downright silly at times.

“Well, I think that the biggest thing coming in is we really didn't feel like we knew this team very well,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

“Obviously, we only play them two times a year, and this year's team is different with Kawhi, and the two meetings that we had with them a lot of guys were missing ... So, it's going to be really good for us to have a game on tape where we can really pick it apart and see what we can do better.”

But the Raptors can make that excuse, too, and once the Warriors made their second-half adjustment of going away from the blitz, it was impressive to see Toronto keep its flow and continue to figure out ways to pick apart its opponent.

Leonard, held in check over the first 24 minutes, came up with 10 third-quarter points by willing himself to the free-throw line, but the star of the show was Siakam. Showing absolutely no fear in attacking Draymond Green — the man who recently proclaimed himself the greatest defender ever — Siakam reeled off the spin moves, running bankers and race-ahead-of-the-packability that have made him the odds-on favourite to win this year’s Most Improved Player award.

At one point, he hit an incredible 11 shots in a row, finished 14-of-17 from the field with two triples for 32 points, and still managed to play stifling defence on the other end whether matched up against Green, Steph Curry or even the odd possession against Klay Thompson.

“I think, obviously, getting some easy buckets in transition, something that I haven't really been able to do all playoffs, and I think just being able to run and getting easy baskets at the rim.” Siakam claimed as the reasons for his success. “And then from there, just playing whatever the defence gives me, that's why I always say, kind of play off of that and whatever is open, just taking it with confidence and believing in myself.”

Yes, belief. The narrative surrounding the Raptors all season has been that this team is different, that they are the group to eviscerate all the ghosts of playoffs past. Winning a Game 1 can set a great tone for a team that has trailed in each of the three previous rounds. But going up against the two-time defending champs and winners of three of the past four titles, perhaps the most important message was that they figured out ways to win the game with or without the best of Leonard.

The Raptors aren’t just happy to be here. They want four wins in these Finals, and like those sweet Danny Green money balls from the corner, are now three away from their goal. They just can’t get them all at once.

“The one thing that we must do in this series, that we need to do, is go for it,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said after the game. On Sunday, they’ll go for one more.

