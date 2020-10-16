Singer Sia declares her support for Johnny Depp

Australian singer Sia has publicly declared her support for Johnny Depp.

The Chandelier songstress, 44, posted a message on Twitter backing the Hollywood star. Depp has been embroiled in a court battle with his ex Amber Heard, with both accusing the other of being abusive.

Sia also appeared to reference tapes that were played during the court case this year, as she said that in her opinion Depp was a “victim”.

Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.

I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

“Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp,” she said in the post on Twitter.

“I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry (sic), but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009 and started dating after falling for each other.

They tied the knot in 2015 but split after 15 months of marriage.

The pair were locked in a court battle earlier this year, after Depp sued The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers over an article which alleged he was violent towards Heard when they were together, which he denied.

Depp has also filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife for an article she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse.

In September it was reported that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star had requested a delay in the case because of a clash with shooting the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

