Sia Reveals She Got a Face Lift: 'I’m a Pop Star That Normally Hides My Face'

The Australian singer has been vocal about hiding her face in the past due to insecurities she developed after her rise to fame

Frazer Harrison/Getty Sia speaks onstage during the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards

Sia revealed that she’s gotten a face lift.

The Australian singer shared the news while attending the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. While presenting the award for Outstanding Achievement in Medicine to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, the 47-year-old revealed that she had work done by him.

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s—. I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei,” Sia said without specifying when she underwent the procedure. “He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

“I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei facelift’ for anything you could ever want,” she continued. “I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Sia attends the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party

Sia is known for previously trying to stay incognito throughout her career due to the pressures of fame.

Last month, the “Chandelier” singer revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that wearing her trademark blonde wig that covered her face helped her create a "little bubble" for herself.

"When I got sober is when I put the wig on my face and that's when I had in-ears and wig and I'm just like, 'It's like I'm in a little bubble with myself.' But now that I know that that's what's going on, I think maybe one day I'll do a show with my face out again and have little fun talking to the audience and being heckled and getting present again because those shows were really fun back in the day before I had the wig on," she said. "They were really, really fun."

Photo by Noam Galai / WireImage Sia

In addition to her face lift, Sia also shared in 2021 that her insecurities pushed her to get liposuction. At the time, she admitted that she was staying away from cosmetic procedures moving forward.

“I’ve had liposuction twice on my chin thinking I had a double chin and it turned out to be muscles that I use to sing,” she said during an interview with physician and author Gabor Maté.

“I was so insecure,” she said, adding that she also had a botched liposuction procedure on her stomach. “I did that to myself because I was so insecure and finally, I’m stopping doing any of that.”



