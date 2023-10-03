Sia just revealed that she's had facelift surgery

For years, Sia has presented herself in disguise when performing, famously covering her face with large oversized wigs. However, recently, she revealed that beneath said oversized wigs is someone who has undergone facelift surgery. Who'd of thought?

On Sunday 1 October, 2023, the 47-year-old singer took to the stage of the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles to present the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award to her friend, Dr. Ben Talei.

In her speech shared when presenting Dr. Talei with his award, Sia said that she recently underwent the knife, getting a facelift (which is also professionally known as a rhytidectomy).

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s**t," she introduced. "I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei; He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work – and not just for the pop stars of the world."

Laughing, she continued her speech, saying: "I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on.

"People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."

Dr. Talei then responded, returning the love and praising Sia for all that she is. "I don't know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person. We have a lot of common friends and it's always shocking how many keep saying, 'I love her, I love her, I love her. She's amazing," he said.

While the star is yet to share her reasoning behind the decision for the surgery, we are here all for the transparency. You do you, boo!

