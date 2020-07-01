Sia now a grandmother at the age of 44

Singer Sia has announced she is now a grandmother. (AP)

Sia has revealed she has become a grandmother at the age of 44.

The Unstoppable singer - famous for performing with her face hidden - recently confirmed she had adopted two teenage boys. And she has now revealed one of her sons has welcomed two children of his own.

Sia told Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Podcast: “My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma!”

The Australian singer - whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler - admitted she is not quite comfortable with being called “Nana”.

She said: “I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me Nana. I'm trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.' "

Sia only recently confirmed she had adopted two children. (AP)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and ‘momager’ to the Kardashian and Jenner sisters Kris Jenner, 64, has nine grandchildren.

Sia also revealed one of her children had come out.

She said: "One recently came out, and he's just blossoming and is the light of my life. I love him so much."

Sia FaceTimed w/ @zanelowe & sent a playlist of her fave songs of the moment. Listen only on @applemusic #AtHomeWithAppleMusic https://t.co/LENoPihML4 💕🎶- Team Sia — sia (@Sia) June 30, 2020

The singer admitted the process of adopting her two sons had been a “roller coaster” and she had had to remain strong like a “Ninja” in helping them deal with the "conditioning and complex trauma" they had experienced in foster care.

The Grammy-nominated singer said: “I have reached my professional and my personal goals, and I'm at a very interesting place. I think being ... able to be a compassionate and nonjudgemental mother to my two sons, and to have the resources to really help them, I've now reached my personal goals."

Sia first let slip that she had adopted a child in an interview with GQ magazine about her music producer friend Diplo in January this year.

Singer Sia Furler and ex-husband Erik Anders pictured in 2014. (AP)

Then in May she told US radio station SiriusXM Hits 1: "I actually adopted two sons last year. They were 18, they're both 19-years-old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system and yeah, I love them."

Sia married documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in August 2014 and separated from him in December 2016.