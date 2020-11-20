Sia faces backlash from autism community over new film, work with controversial group: ‘This is really disappointing’
Sia is at the center of controversy — just a day after releasing the trailer for her upcoming film, Music. It comes as people on Twitter call the movie’s portrayal of a young woman with autism, played by dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, “offensive” and “inaccurate.” Now, the Australian singer is responding by saying that she is “so confused” by the negativity toward the movie that she wrote and directed, while critics offer up the work of autistic actors to be praised instead.
The news you've been waiting for! 🙌 Music, the movie written & directed by Sia + starring Kate Hudson, @leslieodomjr & @maddieziegler, will be arriving in early 2021! Watch a sneak peek of the movie right here. pic.twitter.com/w38L2UtIhJ
— sia (@Sia) November 19, 2020
”The news you’ve been waiting for!” Sia tweeted on Thursday morning, excitedly announcing the work of Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and her longtime collaborator Ziegler on the film about a young woman named Zu who is left to take care of her teenage half-sister named Music. But as audiences discovered that the neurotypical Dance Moms alum was portraying a teenager with special needs, Sia’s excitement was met with immediate upset from those who condemned the casting choice.
Hi Sia, can I ask why you didn't cast a disabled actor for this part? It's pretty offensive the way you've chosen to portray this character. People with disabilities are not broken and don't need fixing. Many of my friends have different disabilities and they are some of the ---
— Bronagh Waugh (@bronaghwaugh) November 19, 2020
“Can I ask why you didn’t cast a disabled actor for this part?” Irish actress Bronagh Waugh asked. “It’s pretty offensive the way you’ve chosen to portray this character. People with disabilities are not broken and don’t need fixing.”
I agree. I’ve never referred to music as disabled. Special abilities is what I’ve always said, and casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community.
— sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020
Sia responded to say that she agreed with the comment and went on to say that she’s never referred to the character as “disabled,” but rather as someone with “special abilities.” However, “Casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community.”
But the singer’s response seemed to only spark more upset as people further questioned why it would be “cruel” to hire a disabled actor. One person even asked if Sia had consulted the community in order to understand that her comments were condescending, to which she wrote, “Duh. I spent three f***ing years researching, I think that’s why I’m so f***ing bummed.”
It’s a mighty shame that someone with such a colossal platform is using it to exclude disabled and neuro diverse actors from their own narratives. I’ve been a long time fan of your work, so this is really disappointing.
— Tome Levi (@TomeLevi) November 20, 2020
This is totally unacceptable and there are no excuses, you should know better than to allow able bodied & neurotypical to represent the disabled community. It's incredibly offensive as is the infantalisation of the character. Sickened. And not even captioned. Don't release this.
— Jordana Golbourn (@JordanaGol) November 20, 2020
Were all the disabled actors / writers / producers and consultants unavailable? Why else would anybody make such a inaccurate, inauthentic, characatured narrative about disability? Unless the “Coming 2021” is a typo and it was meant to say “Coming 1921”.
— Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) November 19, 2020
In response to those who called Ziegler’s portrayal of Music “inaccurate” and “inauthentic,” Sia said, “I’m so confused.”
I’m so confused. The character is based completely on my neuro atypical friend. He found it too stressful being non verbal, and I made this movie with nothing but love for him and his mother.
— sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020
Another follower stated “you need to consult actual autistic people and have autistic people play autistic people,” to which Sia responded, “I did try.”
I did try. It felt more compassionate to use Maddie. That was my call.
— sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020
She went on to say that she hired “plenty of special abilities kids” to work on the movie and even “tried working with” a girl on the spectrum before casting Ziegler.
I actually tried working with a a beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum and she found it unpleasant and stressful. So that’s why I cast Maddie.
— sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020
“She found it unpleasant and stressful,” Sia said of the young girl.
When one woman responded to say that she and a number of other autistic actors would have been up for playing Music and called Sia out for making “zero effort” to include anybody with autism, Sia replied, “Maybe you’re just a bad actor.”
Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that- excuses. The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic.#NothingAboutUsWithoutUs
— Helen Z #BlackLivesMatter #Pride2020 (@HelenAngel) November 20, 2020
Maybe you’re just a bad actor.
— sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020
Representatives for both Sia and for the film didn’t immediately respond to Yahoo Life’s request for comment. However, organizations that work within the autism community took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film.
The National Autistic Society, based in the UK, responded to say that “Sia has got this one wrong,” before listing out a number of autistic actors fit for the job.
.@sia has got this one wrong. There are so many talented autistic actors out there – like Saskia, Alex, Max, and Holly who starred in our #AutismTMI films: https://t.co/f1aWSs2nXM https://t.co/Vsts6g8728
— National Autistic Society (@Autism) November 20, 2020
The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) also responded to say “Don’t watch the Sia video.”
Don’t watch the Sia video.
Instead check out the work of actual disabled people trying to make it as artists, media creators, producers, and more.https://t.co/68kWHuTGHd#RepresentationMatters #SayTheWord https://t.co/BhdZtoZgvD
— AAPD (@AAPD) November 20, 2020
There are so many talented #ActuallyAutistic actors and performers, and disability employment is low. Hiring disabled performers to play disabled characters improves representation and disability employment. https://t.co/3jyc58VsPm
— AAPD (@AAPD) November 20, 2020
AAPD didn’t immediately respond to Yahoo Life’s request for comment. However, the organization highlighted the hashtag #ActuallyAutistic where people with autism are speaking out about their exclusion from the film and television industry as creators like Sia cast neurotypical actors to play their parts. It was there that people also spoke out about Sia’s alleged work with Autism Speaks — an autism advocacy organization that has long been criticized for the nature of its research and its own exclusion of people with autism on its board.
Fun quick facts.
Sia is one of those "I don't say disabled, you're differently abled and special" types.
She's a supporter of Autism Speaks.
She refused to cast a non verbal autistic actor because doing so "would be cruel"
— Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) November 20, 2020
tw / ableism
sia claimed to do research on autism, only to partner with autism speaks, which does not help those with autism at all. that organization portrays autistic people as burdens and only increases the stigma surrounding autism. pic.twitter.com/3TNV949Euc
— kota ☽ LIFE GOES ON (@enbyhwas) November 20, 2020
idk maybe bc you work with Autism Speaks, a hate group whose stated purpose is eradicating autism, whose core belief is that autism is a tragedy for our families, who speaks for autistics without having a autistic board member? all we need to know to know it'll be a shitshow.
— gobbo (goblin bimbo) (@your_goblin_mom) November 20, 2020
Sia, autistic people are telling you the choices you made, particularly working with Autism Speaks and casting a non-disabled actress, are hurtful.
You don’t get to tell them their hurt is invalid.
— Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) November 20, 2020
The communications director at Autism Speaks tells Yahoo Life that the organization “was not involved in the casting or production of the film, Music.” However, Sia made mention of the organization coming “on board” after the film was finished. She also showed support for the group by retweeting their message on World Kindness Day.
#WorldKindnessDay 💙 - Team Sia #kindnesscounts https://t.co/cbYU5yFIHA
— sia (@Sia) November 13, 2020
Someone quickly responded to say, “Unfortunately autism speaks is anything but kindness.”
Still, Sia continues to express her upset as the autism community speaks out. “F***ity f*** why don’t you watch my film before you judge it?” she wrote on Twitter. “FURY.”
