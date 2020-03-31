What Is SIA Engineering's (SGX:S59) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, SIA Engineering (SGX:S59) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 33% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does SIA Engineering Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

SIA Engineering has a P/E ratio of 9.68. As you can see below SIA Engineering has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the infrastructure industry, which is 10.1.

SGX:S59 Price Estimation Relative to Market March 31st 2020

That indicates that the market expects SIA Engineering will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Most would be impressed by SIA Engineering earnings growth of 14% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 1.6% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting SIA Engineering's P/E?

SIA Engineering has net cash of S$483m. This is fairly high at 25% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On SIA Engineering's P/E Ratio

SIA Engineering's P/E is 9.7 which is about average (10.2) in the SG market. Considering its recent growth, alongside its lack of debt, it would appear that the market isn't very excited about the future. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about SIA Engineering over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 14.3 back then to 9.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

