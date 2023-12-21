Exclusive: Sia crowns Katurah Topps as her favorite 'Survivor' after the season 45 finale

Sia poses at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in New York City on Nov. 3, 2023.

This story contains spoilers about the latest survivor season, including the winner.

The winner of Survivor season 45 was revealed Tuesday night but an arguably even more honorable title was also announced.

Pop star Sia revealed her three favorite contestants from the latest season of the CBS reality competition show.

Katurah Topps was named the superfan's favorite player and rewarded with over $100,000. Topps, an attorney from New York, started out on the Belo tribe and made it to the season finale before ultimately being eliminated.

Kaleb Gebrewold, a software salesman on the Lulu tribe, and Jacob "Jake" O’Kane, an attorney on Belo, were each rewarded $15,000 by the "Unstoppable" singer.

Pictured (L-R): Katurah Topps, Drew Basile, Jake O’Kane, Emily Flippen, Kaleb Gebrewold, Dee Valladares, Kendra McQuarrie, Austin Li Coon, Bruce Perreault, Kellie Nalbandian, and Julie Alley.

The Grammy-nominated artist has given funds to her favorite Survivor players since 2016, accumulating over $1 million in contestant giveaways.

Last season, she awarded $100,000 to second runner-up Carolyn Wiger, as well as $15,000 each to Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe. Garrett, a self-proclaimed Sia stan in the top 0.1% of her listeners on Spotify, in May shared a video on Instagram of his call with the pop star, in which she reveals she's giving him $15,000

Who won 'Survivor' Season 45?

Dee Valladares beat Austin Li Coon and O'Kane in a 5-3-0 final jury vote,

The 26-year-old entrepreneur from Miami outwitted, outplayed and outlasted her competitors in Fiji for 26 days winning the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

Contributing: Charles Trepany

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sia's three favorite 'Survivor' players from season 45 revealed