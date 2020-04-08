Si Goh Is The Director of Business Development & Marketing of Serial System Ltd (SGX:S69) And They Just Picked Up 2.0% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Serial System Ltd (SGX:S69) Director of Business Development & Marketing, Si Goh, recently bought S$51k worth of stock, for S$51.00 per share. However, it only increased shares held by 2.0%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Serial System

In fact, the recent purchase by Si Goh was the biggest purchase of Serial System shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.09). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Si Goh was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SGX:S69 Recent Insider Trading April 8th 2020

Does Serial System Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Serial System insiders own about S$52m worth of shares (which is 64% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Serial System Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Serial System. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Serial System.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

