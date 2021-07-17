‘Si Cuba está en la calle, Miami también.’ Thousands rally for end to Cuban dictatorship

Chants of “Patria y Vida” and “Libertad” — rallying cries in solidarity with protesters against the authoritarian government in Cuba — filled the streets outside the Freedom Tower on Biscayne Blvd on Saturday as around 3,000 people gathered for a rally at the Miami landmark and police were forced to block off the street.

Draped in Cuban and American flags, the crowd joined in singing “Patria y Vida” — Homeland and Life, an anthem for Cuban freedom — that manipulates a famous slogan of the Cuban government: “Patria o Muerte,” Homeland or Death. Some chanted, “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido” — “a people united can never be divided.”

Protest gather during Rally for Democracy in Cuba at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower, in Miami on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Lili Pena, 65, whose family fled Fidel Castro’s regime in 1961, sat in a folding chair toward the back of the crowd in a red-white-and-blue cap, rocking in a stroller her 4-year-old grandson, who clenched a #SOSCuba flag in each fist. The protest marked her sixth of the week — one for each day since July 11, when thousands flooded the streets in Cuba in an unprecedented, spontaneous movement.

“It’s something we’ve been waiting for a very long time,” said Emily Perez, 16, who heard of the gathering through Instagram and brought her mother as well.

Children sat on the barricades and protesters shouted slogans into bullhorns: “Si Cuba está en la calle, Miami también” — “If Cuba is in the streets, Miami is too.” Other chants called for action from President Joe Biden directly: “Biden, dónde está?” and “Biden ¿Pa’ cuando? Cuba está esperando!”

Anthoan, 6, and his father, Alfredo Cisneros, attend a rally at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The rally was held in solidarity with the protests happening in Cuba.

“What we need for Cuba is freedom,” Pena said. She said she wants to see American politicians send resources to protesters on the island, most urgently access to Internet. “They don’t know what’s happening; they’re blind.”

Cuban American music legend Emilio Estefan, scheduled to speak at the 6:30 p.m. press conference at the Freedom Tower, told the Herald he has been in touch with representatives from the White House this week, pushing the Biden administration to restore internet access in Cuba.

“Technology is the worst enemy of Cuba,” Estefan said. With social media and video of police clashes with protesters streaming out of the island, the world is seeing first-hand the government’s repressive forces for the first time, Estefan said. “Internet is the only way.”

The protest’s location at the Freedom Tower, a historic landmark and an “Ellis Island of the South” for many Cuban Americans who fled to Miami, held special significance to several of the celebrities scheduled to speak.

“When I was a kid I used to go there to get food,” Estefan said. Saturday marked the fourth rally he attended this week.

“This is where my grandparents came to get a block of cheese,” said Cuban American musician Jencarlos Canela. “This is where a city like Miami welcomed them with arms wide open.”

The protest, organized by Inspire American, an organization dedicated to promoting democracy in Cuba and ousting the current regime, advertised a star-studded line-up of Cuban American personalities, including Estefan, Canela, singer-songwriter Lissette Álvarez, musician Willy Chirino and others.

“Artistic movements have been accompanying the struggle of the Cuban people forever,” said Rosa María Páya, a Cuban American activist also scheduled to speak at the rally.

But despite the musician-heavy list of speakers and the sounds of protesters joining in song, Canela stressed, “This is not a concert.”

“We’re not here to celebrate, we’re here to be heard. We’re here to echo their cry. We’re here to talk about the steps toward freedom,” Canela told the Herald. “We’re hoping the Miami community comes out in support — from their balconies, on the streets.”