Shyft Group's (NASDAQ:SHYF) Dividend Will Be $0.05

The board of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving $0.05 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Shyft Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Shyft Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Shyft Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Shyft Group has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Shyft Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Shyft Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Shyft Group analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

