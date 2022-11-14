The Shyft Group to Attend the Deutsche Bank 2022 Industrials Conference and the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

The Shyft Group, Inc.
The Shyft Group, Inc.
The Shyft Group, Inc.

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today announced that management will attend the Deutsche Bank 2022 Industrials Conference on November 15, 2022 and the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2022 in New York City.

The Shyft Group will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at both conferences.

About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:
Randy Wilson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
Cell: 248.727.3755
Email: Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com


