Shyam Sundar Swami at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Archery Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for 1/16 Elimination
Shyam Sundar Swami will face United States' Matt Stutzman in the 1/16 elimination match of Men's Individual Compound event in Archery. The clash has a tentative start time of 06:38 AM IST on August 28, 2021 (Saturday). The event will be televised on DD Sports and Eurosport channels with Discovery plus providing the live streaming. Check live score.
