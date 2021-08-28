Shyam Sundar Swami at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Archery Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for 1/16 Elimination

Team Latestly
·1 min read

Shyam Sundar Swami will face United States' Matt Stutzman in the 1/16 elimination match of Men's Individual Compound event in Archery. The clash has a tentative start time of 06:38 AM IST on August 28, 2021 (Saturday). The event will be televised on DD Sports and Eurosport channels with Discovery plus providing the live streaming. Check live score.

