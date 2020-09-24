Shweta Tiwari Tests COVID-19 Positive, Takes Break From Shoot

Shweta Tiwari, who plays the lead role in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor confirmed the news to The Times of India and also shared her health update. Shweta told the publication that she started developing a cough on 16 September. "Even though I was shooting a crucial sequence with Varun Badola, I rushed to get myself tested. The reports came back positive".

Speaking about the precautions she is taking, Shweta said that she is quarantining at home.

"I have enough rooms to quarantine myself in. Even my daughter Palak is very careful about social distancing. I am drinking lots of water and taking all precautions. I have to quarantine myself till 1 October at least. My next COVID-19 test is scheduled for 27 September. It is a very tough time, and even on the sets it's very difficult to shoot", Shweta told TOI.

As for her son Reyansh, Shweta said he is currently staying with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

Varun Badola, who is seen playing Amber Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, tested negative and awaiting the result of a second test before he resumes filming. Shweta has taken a break from shooting till 2 October at least.

Since TV shoots have resumed, a number of actors and crew members have tested positive for coronavirus.

