Shweta Singh Kirti Speaks in Support of Kangana Ranaut: 'What Kind of Gunda Raj is This?

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed shock over the BMC's partial demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of Kangana's home and office in Khar West, alleging "illegal alterations."

Shweta tweeted in support of Kangana and said that such injustice must not be taken lying down. "My God! What kind of GUNDA RAJ is this? This kind of injustice cannot be a should not be tolerated! Can a President’s Rule in Maharashtra be an answer to this Injustice? Let’s establish RAM RAJ again. #WeDemandRamRaj," she posted.

Her tweet was in reply to a tweet in which Kangana compared the situation to 'being burned at the stake'. "Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now," the actress had written.

My God! What kind of GUNDA RAJ is this? This kind of injustice cannot be a should not be tolerated! Can a President’s Rule in Maharashtra be an answer to this Injustice? Let’s establish RAM RAJ again. #WeDemandRamRaj https://t.co/3TVd4OQyWz — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 9, 2020

A day after pasting a 'Stop Work' notice, BMC officials reached the premises of her Manikarnika Films office in Khar West to demolish the 'illegal alterations and constructions'. The 33-year-old actress had alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

Kangana had approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for "illegal construction" at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process. She also posted several tweets in protest, sharing videos of the parts demolished by the BMC.