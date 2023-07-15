‘Shutters are down, doors are closed’ – the reality from heatwave Europe

Tourists cool off at a water fountain in Athens during the intense heatwave - Avalon

“It’s driving us crazy,” says Giorgos Markakais, a taxi driver on the Greek island of Crete as the daily temperature reaches its peak.

“In Athens they’re dropping like flies. Here on our island it’s cooler because of the sea breeze, but everyone is looking for shade. Even the dogs.”

A heatwave has brought temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s to popular holiday destinations in the Mediterranean including Spain, France, Greece and Italy.

After the current heatwave of Cerberus passes, another, Cheron, is expected to follow over the weekend and into next week, bringing even higher temperatures.

Weather alerts have been issued in the Canary Islands, plus in ten cities across Italy including Rome, Florence, Bologna and Perugia. In Croatia, emergency services have been battling fierce forest fires around the areas of Šibenik and Primošten.

In Greece, the government has ordered the suspension of work between 12pm and 5pm in certain areas where the heat is extremely high, and authorities have put ambulances nearby to the Acropolis in Athens.

On the island of Crete, tourists are noticing a difference to previous years. Linda O’Brien from Dublin has been on holiday in the resort of Hersonissos in Crete for the past three weeks.

“We’re alright because we have an air-conditioned hotel and we’ve been here a while, but even so this is the hottest I’ve ever seen on any of my holidays, even when I was in southern Spain which is really hot,” she says.

Telegraph destination expert Heidi Fuller-Love reports: “The Hersonissos resort is usually packed with tourists shopping for souvenirs, but it is half empty.”

She says that those tourists who have braved the sun are all in the sea trying to cool off, something that the manager of the Hatzakis chemist on the high street warns against.

“We Greeks go to the beach before 11am and after 5pm, but the tourists – especially the British – they are still going out to the beach in these temperatures and they go to sleep on the beach,” he says. “It is very bad for them, but they don’t care – they want to go home with a nice tan, but in these temperatures they will go home with sunstroke or worse.”

One tour guide in Athens, using an umbrella and gloves to shelter from the sun - Yorgos Karahalis

Heidi Fuller-love says bottled water is “scarce in the supermarkets” and some tourists are worried of shortages of essential items.

“I’ve just filled up on bottles of water, but I’ve been told they might be rationed starting from tomorrow,” Patrice Lemur from Bordeaux told The Telegraph.

In the far south of Andalucia, temperatures are reaching the low 40s. However, Benjamin Feetham, who runs the boutique B&B Little Agave, says the locals are well prepared for the scorching heat.

“We are used to these extreme heats and the locals are generally well prepared – shutting themselves away during the hottest part of the day. Shutters are down, doors are closed,” he says.

“We’ve been baking in 42 degrees for much of this week, which is always tough, but certainly not unusual. Ever since we moved here in 2018 we have become familiar with this kind of heat. Perhaps the difference now is that these heat waves are becoming more frequent, and that is something we have noticed,” said Feetham.

Telegraph Travel’s Italy expert Anne Hanley, who lives in the village of Citta’ della Pieve near Perugia, where there is a heat warning, says she has noticed the hottest days are getting hotter.

“We do have a few extra-hot days every summer where everyone wilts. Last summer the extra-hot weather started on June 1 and didn’t stop for three months. The worrying thing is that those extra-hot days are getting hotter. But on the whole, we’re coping.”

In Rome, temperatures are forecast to hit 42 degrees next week. Stefania Gatta from the Italian tourist board suggests tourists refrain from drinking alcohol in the hot weather: “Keep hydrated, don’t go out in the hottest midday hours, wear a sun hat, sun protection, don’t drink alcohol, don’t do strenuous activities, pay special attention to the elderly and children,” she said.

Temperatures in Rome are expected to hit 42 degrees next week - GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

In the French region of Languedoc, people are carrying on as usual, says the Telegraph’s France expert Anthony Peregrine.

“Yes it’s hot – but it always is in July. Summer life continues as normal. Beaches are full, traffic jams on the motorway and, in our village right now, the village festival is at full throttle with bull-running, dancing, drinking and all,” he said.

With just one week to go until the beginning of the school summer holidays, and the heatwave set to last for up to a fortnight, British holidaymakers will need to think carefully about reducing exposure to the sun in the hottest hours of the day.

Huw Owens, co-founder of tailor-made holiday company TravelLocal, recommends British holidaymakers should do as the locals do.

“In terms of taking precautions against the heat, it’s best to do as the locals do and recalibrate the day. From 12–7pm is for the mad dogs – that’s when you should get some rest and shade.

“The early morning or the evening, through to the early hours, is when the Spanish come out, precisely to avoid the heat. It means a shorter night’s sleep, but you top it up in the middle of the day. Good for nightlife, and good for your health too,” he said.

The European Space Agency (ESA), which monitors land and sea temperatures on the Continent, says that the worst could be yet to come.

“Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heatwave with temperatures expected to climb to 48 Celsius on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia – potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe,” said the ESA.

