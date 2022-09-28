Shutdown begins at TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery

·1 min read
Signs which read "out of order" are seen at a TotalEnergies gas station in Cambrai

PARIS (Reuters) - Procedures are under way to halt operations at TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery as a result of strike action, a CGT trade union representative said.

The shutdown will add to strains on the supply of refined products in France, with some 62% of the country's refining capacity now offline, according to a Reuters calculations.

"The strikers in Normandy demanded the shutdown procedures and the site management finally gave them," CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said.

TotalEnergies confirmed a shutdown was taking place at Gonfreville, one of France's biggest refineries.

Walkouts began at all five of TotalEnergies' French refineries on Tuesday, mainly hitting deliveries.

The strike had been called off by the morning shift on Wednesday at the 230,000 bpd Donges refinery and at the 119,000 bpd Feyzin refinery, and deliveries were resuming, TotalEnergies said.

Defresne said no product was leaving Gonfreville, the 102,000 bpd Grandpuits refinery or the La Mede biorefinery, Defresne said. Feyzin was also blocked, he said, disputing TotalEnergies account.

The Feyzin oil refinery is currently offline for repairs.

TotalEnergies said it had anticipated measures to guarantee supplies across its network of service stations.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Forrest Crellin in Paris; Writing by Richard Lough; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely)

