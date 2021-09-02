Shut for Repairs Now, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Flyover Has Seen Several Accidents

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan

As a daily commuter, I was delighted when the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery on 1 August 2021. Although the project was delayed by three years, I was still thrilled because it would reduced my travel time between Ghatkopar and Mankhurd from 30 mins to just three minutes.

But this joy lasted only a little over a month as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to shut the flyover for repairs on Wednesday, 1 September, after a series of accidents.

On Monday, 30 August, 34-year-old Yusuf Khan lost his life in one such accident when the motorbike he was riding pillion skid on the road. His friend Akhtar Khan was riding the bike.

I spoke to a grieving friend of Yusuf, who blamed the quality of the material used in the construction of the road for his death.

"“A family lost its son. I lost a friend. He fell from the bike and he sustained head injuries. We urge the government to help the family and there should be an enquiry (into the accident). This road lacks finishing. Quality of the material used in the road isn't good. This flyover was slated to get completed in 2018, but was inaugurated only in 2021. Despite that, the flyover was poorly made by BMC.”" - Sajid Khan, Friend Of Yusuf Khan

Locals question the quality of material used in the construction of the road.

Since I have been a frequent commuter on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR), I have seen several bikes and cars lying by the road, which clearly shows that the flyover has witnessed several accidents.

I met the residents of the nearby Govandi locality, they also complained about the flyover and said the road secretes an oily substance, which makes the surface slippery and the tyres of the vehicles lose their grip, leading to accidents.

I feel a lot of things need to be rectified. First, rumblers need to be set up. BMC should also increase the number of signboards and install CCTV cameras.

I hope the BMC will look into the issue and come up with scientific ways to reduce accidents.

BMC’s Response

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied the claim that the road secretes an oily substance. On Wednesday, 1 September, BMC decided to shut down the northbound stretch for repairs. It will remain closed till Sunday. The southbound stretch will be shut for a few days for repairs after work on the northbound stretch is completed.

In a notification released, BMC said that it has decided to take additional measures to control the speed of vehicles on the new flyover constructed by BMC. Measures include addition of speed bumps at every 500 metres on both sides of the flyover, installation of CCTV cameras, milling of the surface to prevent vehicles from slipping, and installation of additional rumblers.

BMC has asked the commuters to stick to the speed limit.

“The flyover is designed to carry vehicles at a speed of 50 kilometres per hour. However, it has been observed that four-wheelers and two-wheelers are speeding on the flyover,” reads the statement by BMC.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday night issued a notification, banning movement of two-wheelers on the bridge from Thursday till October 1.

