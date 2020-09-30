'Will you shut up, man?': Testy exchanges on health care, Supreme Court among debate top moments

WASHINGTON — The night voters across the country were waiting for finally arrived: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head to head in their first debate of the general election.

It was an opportunity for each to appeal to undecided voters and solidify their bases by explaining their policies and visions for the country, but the majority of the time on stage was spent trying to get their points across amid frequent interjections and back-and-forth exchanges.

They bickered over their views on who should appoint the next Supreme Court justice, their stances on health care and even brought each other’s families into the fray. Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News struggled to rein in the candidates and at times admonished Trump as interrupting more frequently than Biden.

These are some of the most memorable debate moments:

‘Will you shut up, man?’

A question on health care led to a tense moment early in the night with Biden calling on Trump to “shut up.”

"Will you shut up, man?” Biden said while shaking his head, after the president continued to interrupt the former vice president. “This is so unpresidential.”

During the health care discussion, which dominated much of the first 30 minutes of the debate, Trump accused Biden of trying to abolish private health care and accused him of being a “socialist.” Biden, however, said he would expand Obamacare and would continue to have private insurance under his administration.

“Your party wants to go socialist,” Trump said. “They’re going to dominate you, Joe, you know that.”

But Biden pushed back that during the Democratic primaries he beat progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, whose top policy was Medicare for All, a single-payer health care system.

“I am the Democratic Party right now,” Biden said. “The platform of the Democratic Party is what I, in fact, approved of.”

“I’m the party,” he added.

When asked what his plan is to replace the Affordable Care Act, Trump insisted he had a plan but offered no details and instead claimed he would help protect Americans with preexisting conditions.

Throughout his tenure, the president’s administration has tried to overturn the ACA, which already guarantees protections for preexisting conditions. That aspect of the law cannot be overturned unless other legislation is passed.

‘I’m not elected for three years, I’m elected for four years’

As the first item in the debate, Wallace asked each candidate to explain his stance on when the seat vacated after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be filled, and by whom. It was the first of several intense arguments between the candidates.

Trump said he is entitled to nominate Amy Coney Barrett because he won the 2016 election, and a Democratic president would have done the same thing.

“I'm not elected for three years, I'm elected for four years," Trump said.

Biden said the winner of the election should have the right to make the nomination — and noted the court may strike down the Affordable Care Act if Barrett is successfully confirmed.

Biden was also reluctant to say whether he supports a proposal by some Democrats to end the filibuster and “pack” the Supreme Court — adding justices — if Trump successfully appoints Barrett to the Supreme Court before the inauguration, and if Democrats take control of the White House and the Senate.

In a heated moment of crosstalk between the president and former vice president, Trump badgered Biden about answering that question, while Biden redirected by saying it was not the main issue at hand.

