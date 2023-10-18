Shut down Britain’s gas network and roll out heat pumps, Sunak told

Infrastructure tsar Sir John Armitt urged the Prime Minister to commit to a total ban on gas boiler sales by 2035 - Heathcliff O'Malley

Rishi Sunak has been urged to shut down Britain’s gas network and spend billions on rolling out heat pumps, in a major intervention by the country’s infrastructure tsar.

Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), warned that the supply of natural gas to all buildings must stop by 2050 if the UK is to hit its climate targets.

He is urging the Prime Minister to commit to a total ban on gas boiler sales by 2035, and to set out how the national gas network will be shut down gradually over the next 27 years.

The intervention came as a cold snap sent the UK’s demand for gas surging to a peak of 135 million cubic metres on Monday – the most since February this year and the largest in an October since 2021.

In the national infrastructure assessment, the NIC says heat pumps are the only viable alternative to heat homes en masse and that millions of households should get subsidies worth more than £6bn to encourage their adoption.

It called for £1.3bn a year to be spent on heat pumps for poorer homes and £1.9bn on grants worth £7,000 each for other homeowners to buy the devices. A further £3.2bn a year should be spent on energy efficiency and heat pump installations for social housing, the NIC said.

The assessment dismisses calls for hydrogen to be piped into homes for heating and cooking, arguing it will saddle consumers with massive extra costs.

It says: “Gas boilers need to be phased out and replaced by heat pumps. There is no public policy case for hydrogen to be used to heat individual buildings. It should be ruled out as an option.”

The Government pushed back against the findings, insisting that the gas network would “always be part of our energy system” and that it was still exploring what role hydrogen will play.

Other recommendations in the NIC assessment include a call for cities to ban all vehicles except buses and taxis to cut rush-hour congestion.

The NIC called for the UK to create a strategic reserve of gas, capable of meeting the country’s needs for two months.

This would buffer the country against supply shocks caused by wars or by weather. In 2022, there were 262 low wind days when the nation was reliant on gas-fired power stations.

The assessment added: “To further reduce the impact of such shocks, government should establish a strategic energy reserve to provide resilience.”

The report is a major blow to companies that have been lobbying the Government to promote the conversion of existing domestic gas pipes to take hydrogen into people’s homes for heating.

Jon Butterworth, chief executive of National Gas, claimed that 11 million of roughly 29 million households cannot get a heat pump because they lack space for a water tank or are otherwise unsuitable. The NIC said one in 10 homes may be unsuitable.

In the assessment published today, the NIC said the UK’s net zero commitments means some heavy industrial businesses and back-up power plants will use hydrogen instead of natural gas, requiring a portion of the existing gas network to be repurposed.

But it suggested the vast majority of pipes currently in the ground – including those supplying eight in 10 British homes – will essentially become redundant as households switch to electric-powered heat pumps.

The NIC said: “A transition away from gas heating means buildings will need to be disconnected from the gas distribution network, which, in turn, will need to be safely decommissioned unless an alternative use can be found.”

Consultants working for the NIC estimated that shutting down the gas network – a complex process that would have to be done street-by-street – will cost up to £74bn, compared to £46bn for repurposing the entire network to carry hydrogen.

However, the NIC said this masked the true cost of using hydrogen for mass heating, because producing enough through electrolysis – where water molecules are split into hydrogen and oxygen – would require enormous amounts of power.

When these costs are factored in, including additional electricity pylons and wind farms, the total cost of hydrogen heating comes out as £385bn more expensive than a system using heat pumps.

Meanwhile, Sir John warned congestion was holding back economic growth, and could not be solved by simply investing in public transport networks.

He said: “In our view, it’s reasonable to place some practical limits on access to road space by private cars, where the alternative is significantly worse congestion.”

Measures such as congestion or workplace parking charges could also reduce car journeys into cities and free up space on roads for public transport, he added.

But he said improvements in public transport were necessary before bans on cars and called for £22bn to be spent in England’s largest cities outside London.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the government remains committed to retaining the gas network and expanding the use of hydrogen.

A spokesman added: “Our gas network will always be part of our energy system.

“We will continue to work with the industry to explore if using hydrogen offers value for money for consumers and meets the required safety standards.”

It came as the International Energy Agency separately said the world will need to build 50 million miles of new transmission lines by 2040 to meet the greenhouse gas emissions targets outlined in global climate agreements.

However, it warned that grid construction – including in the UK – is not keeping pace with the rapid growth of key clean-energy technologies such as solar, wind, electric cars and heat pumps.

