Shuswap Band teenager joins softball team

Hitting a home run feels like winning — at least this is how Shuswap Band member Gage Martin feels making Team BC.

"I was pretty excited. It's definitely a good thing to hear," Martin said.

Martin has a long family history in baseball and softball. Chief Paul Sam was his great-grandfather, a legend in the Indigenous sports world. Martin's grandfather was a member of the BC Arrows, which captured six Canadian all-Native titles in two decades. Randy Martin, his father and a baseball player, played on a state-champion team in California. His uncles are also talented athletes. This pushed Martin to pursue his love and passion for baseball.

"I want to say many thanks to my uncles and all my family that pushed me to do this," Gage said.

He played in many leagues and on Rep teams in both Invermere and Cranbrook. And with all the hard work that Gage has been doing, he will represent the team at the upcoming 2023 North American Indigenous Games as a member of the U19 softball team.

He explained how he felt excitement to be part of the team when he first heard the news. He noted the first tournament will be in July which makes him feel “pretty nervous.” But he will try his very best as he practices four days a week.

When asked about his inspiration, he said: "I want to follow my dad's footsteps. I want to keep playing as long as I can. I want to thank Team BC for giving me the opportunity to play [with them]."

Gage’s first tournament is at Prince George in July.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/158414297680252

Julia Archelene Magsombol, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer