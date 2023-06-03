Shuswap Band presents their ‘Guardians’

When you think of the guardians, you probably think of Guardians of the Galaxy, where the Marvel superheroes protect their galaxy at all costs. But in real life, we also have one — the Shuswap Band's Guardians.

Early in December, the Shuswap Band thought it would be nice to have some people on the land to help and keep their traditional territory again — to have someone track down their traditions and participate in any environmental development that could help future generations.

"There are Guardians all over Canada right now. Shuswap Band is just creating their own now," said Joshua Martin, the Guardian supervisor of the Shuswap Band. "[They] are the boots on the ground and the eyes and ears of the territory for our people."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Martin explained that the Guardians are archeologists, foresters, biologists, wildlife/fisheries workers, and much more. They gather cultural knowledge from Shuswap elders and apply it to their society's new ways. An example would be finding traditional medicines. It also includes ​​protecting archeological sites that have been impacted severely, or checking the climate contamination in the land. Martin noted it is also about keeping lands from other illegal activities.

"It's also like mapping out things that was once lost to us," he said.

Martin added this is employment so three months of training is included. The current Guardians have already started their training (in late January). The training, which includes first aid, is weekly with the national resource training groups and the College of the Rockies.

"This is actually something that we can hold our heads up and be proud about the pillars of our community," Martin said, noting this career opportunity will be available for a long time.

"I don't believe that it should ever go away. It should be around for as long as the people are around," Martin explained. "I think the program is amazing. I'm super happy to be a part of it. I'm really excited to see what we develop."

For more information, visit https://www.shuswapband.net/employment-opportunities/ and click the "Guardians" PDF document.

Julia Archelene Magsombol, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer