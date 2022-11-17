Shuniah sells off property

Shuniah, Ont. — In a large tax sale, the Municipality of Shuniah has put up nine plots of land in the community totalling just over $100,000 and accepting tenders until Nov. 17.

The municipality wasn’t big on selling the plots, but unpaid property taxes forced their hand.

Municipality of Shuniah treasurer/deputy clerk Susan Moore said the move was made to recoup some of their lost tax revenue.

“(The sale is taking place) because (the owners of those plots) haven’t paid taxes in quite a few years,” said Moore. “It’s all tax sales.

“Most municipalities do it, we just haven’t done it in a long time.”

The jewel of the plots — and most expensive — sits at 1250 Haugen Rd., a 1.47-acre parcel of land just off of Lakeshore Drive that is going for a minimum tender bid of $26,997.44. What makes it even more valuable is that the land has been assessed at $314,000.

Only one of the other eight vacant plots sprinkled throughout the MacGregor and McTavish wards is going for a minimum tender bid of over $15,000, but the assessed property value combined for the nine tracts sits at over $550,000.

Whatever money is raised from the sale is already spent, Moore said.

“(The municipality will) pay off the taxes and anything over and above it goes to the provincial government,” Moore said.

The Municipality of Neebing had a similar sale of land by public tender this past June where two properties were sold. The City of Thunder Bay conducts a tax sale every year in June.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal