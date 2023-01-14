Shuniah seeks student councillor

Shuniah, Ont. — The Municipality of Shuniah is getting a new councillor — a student councillor.

The municipality is seeking applications from students in Grade 9 and above to contribute at council meetings with the winning candidate to be announced at Shuniah’s first regular council meeting in February.

Currently, one student has applied for the new position.

Shuniah’s McTavish ward councillor Meghan Chomut believes this will be a great opportunity for the younger generation to help shape their community.

“This student is going to sit in on our meetings, have access to the conversation, be able to contribute their opinions and what people that they know are also saying about the decisions we’re trying to make at council,” said Chomut.

“I love the idea of having a fresh breath of air and some new insight, but also hearing how our decisions are impacting that age demographic. It’ll be interesting to hear what contributions this student councillor is going to bring to the table.”

School boards in Ontario have had mandated student representation as trustees in their meetings for over 20 years now, but it is now trickling into municipalities.

In the region, the Town of Marathon has had a student councillor in place for over a decade, incorporating the position in 2011, which was the first in Ontario said Marathon chief administrative officer and clerk Daryl Skworchinski.

Marathon’s two student councillors will be making a presentation at the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association annual general meeting in April.

Chomut says it’s a chance for Shuniah’s youth to show some initiative while gaining valuable leadership expertise.

“It’s going to be a really good opportunity for the young people in our community to get some leadership experience and be at the table making these decisions where their parents pay property taxes,” said Chomut.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal