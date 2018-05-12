Shuffle Up: Middle infield prices, rest of season

Fielding wizard Andrelton Simmons deserves more attention for hit bat (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

We roll along with the Shuffle Up series, in-season. Today’s assignment is the middle infielders.

The numbers don’t matter in a vacuum; what matters is how the player prices relate to one another. Assume a 5×5 scoring system, as always. Everyone listed here has middle infield eligibility in the Yahoo game at the current time. Players at the same cost are considered even.

I courtesy-ranked the injured players at the bottom, but I’m not going to debate those guys. I generally expect less from injury comebacks than most. (When is Andrew Luck going to make that 2017 debut?) And the value of an injury player is especially variable from league to league, given injury rules and DL specs.

Have some disagreements? Have some major disagreements? That’s good! That’s why we have a game. I welcome your respectful disagreement anytime: @scott_pianowski on Twitter.

Commentary will be added later on the weekend, and I might tweak a few prices. For now, just the rankings. Again, thing about how the players relate to one another – don’t get hung up on small dollar differences.

$35 Manny Machado

$33 Francisco Lindor

$32 Jose Altuve

$30 Jose Ramirez

$29 Trea Turner

$29 Carlos Correa

$28 Ozzie Albies

$27 Anthony Rizzo

$24 Didi Gregorius

$24 Dee Gordon

$24 Brian Dozier

$24 Javier Baez

$22 Jean Segura

$22 Xander Bogaerts

$20 Andrelton Simmons

$20 Trevor Story

$17 Alex Bregman

$16 Tim Anderson

$15 Jonathan Schoop

$14 Asdrubal Cabrera

$14 Robinson Cano

$13 Jed Lowrie

$13 Yangervis Solarte

$13 Paul DeJong

$13 Jose Peraza

$12 Eduardo Escobar

$12 Gleyber Torres

$12 Jedd Gyorko

$11 Cesar Hernandez

$11 Marwin Gonzalez

$10 Scooter Gennett

$10 Whit Merrifield

$10 Starlin Castro

$10 Chris Taylor

$10 Zack Cozart

$10 Matt Carpenter

$9 Marcus Semien

$9 DJ LeMahieu

$8 Eduardo Nunez

$7 Yolmer Sanchez

$7 Ian Happ

$7 Brandon Crawford

$7 Ian Kinsler

$6 Jason Kipnis

$5 Nick Ahmed

$5 Daniel Robertson

$5 Tim Beckham

$4 Jose Pirela

$4 Daniel Descalso

$4 Alen Hanson

$4 Ben Zobrist

$4 Brad Miller

$4 Orlando Arcia

$4 Freddy Galvis

$3 Wilmer Difo

$3 Scott Kingery

$3 Addison Russell

$3 Kike Hernandez

$3 Matt Duffy

$3 Jonathan Villar

$3 Jurickson Profar

$3 Rougned Odor

$2 Howie Kendrick

$2 Miguel Rojas

$2 Chase Utley

$2 Adeiny Hechavarria

$2 Alcides Escobar

$2 Joseph Wendle

$2 Jordy Mercer

$2 Jose Iglesias

$2 Isiah Kiner-Falefa

$2 Chad Pinder

$2 Chris Owings

$1 Ryan Flaherty

$1 Derek Dietrich

$1 Hernan Perez

$1 Brock Holt

$1 Amed Rosario

$1 Dixon Machado

$1 Adam Frazier

$1 Wilmer Flores

$1 Johan Camargo

$1 Neil Walker

$1 Ketel Marte

$1 Kolten Wong

Injury Ranks – Not for Debate

$15 Yoan Moncada

$15 Daniel Murphy

$6 Dustin Pedroia

$6 Elvis Andrus

$5 Dansby Swanson

$4 Josh Harrison

$2 Aledmys Diaz

$1 Joe Panik