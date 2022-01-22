Shudder Acquires Sundance Psychological Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’

Ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the rights to psychological horror film “Speak No Evil” have been acquired by Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural thrillers.

An official selection of Sundance Midnight, “Speak No Evil” is written and directed by Christian Tafdrup (“A Horrible Woman”) and is set for release in North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland in late 2022.

“’Speak No Evil’ is a bold entry into the genre for writer/director Christian Tafdrup that expertly blends terror, humor and the mundanities of human interaction,” Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to transport our members to the Dutch countryside for a casual weekend of psychological twists and shocking turns.”

Tafdrup added: “I am delighted to team up with Shudder as our distribution partner for ‘Speak No Evil’ — I am so looking forward to meeting the U.S. audiences with this film, and appreciate the great passion and ambitions of the Shudder team.”

The synopsis for “Speak No Evil” is as follows: “On a vacation in Tuscany, two families – one Danish, one Dutch – meet and become fast friends. Months later, the free-spirited Dutch family extends an invitation to the more conservative Danish one for a holiday weekend getaway at their countryside home. However, it doesn’t take long before things gradually get out of hand as the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings. The Dutch hospitality quickly turns unnerving for the Danes, and they find themselves increasingly caught in a web of their own politeness in the face of eccentric…or is it sinister…behavior.”

“Speak No Evil” was written by Tafdrup and his brother, Mads Tafdrup (“A Horrible Woman”). The film stars Morten Burian and Sidsel Siem Koch as the Danish couple, Bjørn and Louise, as well as Fedja van Huêt and Karina Smulders as the Dutch couple, Patrick and Karin. The film is Tafdrup’s first genre film and was presented as part of Works-in-Progress at the Gothenburg (Göteborg) Nordic Film Market 2021.

“Speak No Evil” is produced by Profile Pictures’ Jacob Jarek, in co-production with Oak Motion Pictures in the Netherlands, with support from The Danish Film Institute, FilmFyn, The Netherlands Film Production Incentive, with co-financing from DR and Nordisk Film Distribution.

The deal was brokered by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and Susan Wendt, Managing Director of TrustNordisk on behalf of the filmmakers.

Variety first reported the news.