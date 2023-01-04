Shubham Goel talks returning to The Circle for season 5 as a catfish and that failed revolution

Sydney Bucksbaum
·11 min read
Shubham Goel talks returning to The Circle for season 5 as a catfish and that failed revolution

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Circle season 5, episode 8.

As the first player to return to The Circle for a second time, Shubham Goel knew he had to swing big.

Season 1's fan-favorite runner-up "Shooby" entered the game halfway through season 5 as a catfish (since his identity would have been well-known to the other players) with a plan to "unite the five" newer players for a "Newbie Revolution" to take the power back from the four remaining original players. It was a risky move, and had it worked the way he envisioned, all five newbies would make it to the finale. He was so sure of his plan that he was willing to risk getting blocked to put it into motion.

But alert! Unfortunately for Shooby, it didn't work. Not all of the newbies were down to betray their relationships with the originals, and he ended up getting blocked in episode 8 by influencers Chaz Lawery and Tom Houghton. At the time of his blocking, he said he had no regrets. Has that changed in the months since he filmed season 5?

"Not at all," Goel tells EW. "It was a great move. After playing the first time, I just knew where the puck was going in this game. The originals had control, they were the center part of every major alliance and major relationship. So I'm just thinking, 'The newbies, are we going to cannibalize each other and then one of us will be at the mercy of the originals, and then you're getting fifth place at the end?' All we can do is try, so try I did."

Below, Goel breaks down his return to The Circle, his failed Newbie Revolution, and more. Send message!

The Circle Season 5 Shubham
The Circle Season 5 Shubham

Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: As the first player to return for a second shot at winning The Circle, how did you end up back on the show?

SHUBHAM GOEL: I was super grateful to come back. There's a lot of moving pieces with it. They reached out [to invite me back], and I was just so grateful to get the opportunity to come back and play the game that I love again, so I was stoked. I was like, "Yeah, let's do this." I love the game so much, so I was absolutely down. I would've gone to Mount Everest and back to go back. It was so thrilling to go back.

What were you told in those initial conversations about how you'd return to the game?

I knew coming back, because people who are playing this game have probably seen me from season 1, I would have to come back as a catfish. But at the same time, a lot of it was just like, "I'll see you on the first day." So I knew going into The Circle, I would be given a catfish profile, so it'd be like blackjack — which one am I going to get? And then I'll have to take it from there.

Had you watched every season since you were on the show in season 1?

Yeah, I love The Circle! I've watched every season.

So what did you think of how The Circle has evolved into more of a strategic game than it was on your season?

[Laughs] Yeah, it's interesting because the small stuff still stays the same in The Circle, but the game has definitely evolved. I think there's less of an emphasis on hunting catfishes as there were in the earlier seasons and I think there's definitely a lot more strategic play. But at the same time, especially when I played this game, I still think at the core of The Circle, it's about that human connection. I still saw a lot of that this season. It evolved strategically, but still it has that cornerstone of connection.

Knowing how the game has changed, did you come into this season with a different strategy than last time?

I was trying to take all the experience I got from the first time, and going into this game, I didn't know when I was entering the game. My strategy was to do what I did in the first season, build genuine connections as much as I can, and then try to rally the troops together. And then depending where I am, try to see who has the power and try to go after that while building genuine connections.

What were you most worried about going into The Circle again?

Look, I have so much love for The Circle. My heart beats for The Circle. My biggest concern was getting blocked. I was like, "I can't get blocked! This is going to be traumatizing. It's going to be super sad." And the competitor in me just wants to play this game as hard as I can and do as well.

You played so well your first season that you ended it as the runner-up. Watching it back, was there anything you learned you needed to work on that you focused on this season?

When I look back at season 1, I always say in a game like The Circle, all you can do is trust your heart and gut in the moment, and then have no regrets after. For me, it was just form the genuine connections I did in season 1. And then this time, because I knew I was going to go as a catfish, there was definitely more of a strategic element I had to play towards the end. But honestly, for me, it was just play the same.

Did you get any tips or advice from season 1 winner Joey Sasso before going in this season?

Everything happened too last minute, but I think just from watching The Circle, and Joey's my brother and I love Sammie [Cimarelli, who placed third] and just being around them, you learn a lot subconsciously. So I definitely took parts of their game and adapted it towards mine.

As a very vocal hater of catfishes, what was your reaction when you saw your catfish profile for the first time?

The first season I wanted to prove a point to myself that I could be myself. And the second time I played, I just wanted to play this game that I love as hard as I could. I still disagree with catfishing in real life, but as far as the game, I think it's just a different way of playing. I just want to apologize to all the catfish I hunted successfully and unsuccessfully in the first season. [Laughs] But yeah, first time I saw the catfish, I was stoked. She seemed great. It seemed like me and her had a lot of similarities, same age range, she was Indian, so that was great. She was a blogger, that was sick. I was super stoked, to be honest.

You were put in a tough spot as soon as you entered the game with everyone having to choose teams between you and Tamira. What was that like having such a difficult debut?

Yeah, that was definitely not a great way to start. But on the flip side, I was like, you know what? All the attention's on me and Tamira right now, so if I can harness that attention and push it into bonds and alliances then all the better.

Speaking of bonds and alliances, I've got to ask you about Bruno — you made this immediate connection with Bruno but ended up blocking them. Walk me through how you made that decision?

I felt so sad for Bruno — or Bruna, because it was a girl — her and me really had a genuine connection and I could empathize with a lot she was telling me. It was so unfortunate. Part of me is like, I wish I never tried to chat with her so she wouldn't have picked me in that [competition]. That decision was so tough. But the reason is that when I had to chat with Tom, I realized that Tom and Jennifer were close and they were both newbies, so the way I interpreted it is if I kept Jennifer, I would get Tom, and that's two newbies on my side. There's three of us and there's another newbie out there and there could be another one coming in soon.

And in the game, you could just feel it — the originals had the power, they had control of the ratings. So again, I'm so sorry Bruno, I really am, but I had to make the best decision I could for all the newbies. It was just a choice I had to make even though it sucked.

Do you regret blocking Bruno knowing how your game ended soon after?

No. I have no regrets. When you play a game like this, you can't have regrets. I do wish I'd never chatted with Bruno because I genuinely really liked her, and if I didn't chat with her and make that alliance ... But who knows what would've happened if I kept Bruno. At the moment, it was the right decision for me to make, because that was a move, had it worked out, we're not just playing for fifth place at that point. It could have put me in a winning position. It could have put any of the newbies in a winning position.

Trying to form the newbie revolution was the smartest strategic move we've seen yet on The Circle, but unfortunately the other newbies didn't see it that way. What surprised you about how that didn't work out?

Thank you so much for saying that, that really means a lot. It was such a good move because there were five newbies and four originals — we had the numbers, we had the power. If we were able to pull this off, literally like clockwork all five of the newbies could have sat at the end. And it wasn't just strategic, I just felt bad for the newbies because they're in front of a train that's about to wipe them out one by one. If we pulled it off, that would've been such a sick move.

I think what happened is, I don't want to speak for anyone else but I think some people were probably nervous and hesitant because this was such a big move and they felt like since there were so many people in this revolution, it could have jeopardized their game. But I do think people were down. When I was there, I could feel the tide turning and Oliver was down towards the end, Tom was down, Jennifer was down. I think Tamira was the only one that was hesitant. But looking back, had we done it, we would've taken the whole thing, and we would've been put in a winning position.

Even though you ended up getting blocked for it, what did you think of how your revolution idea had such an impact on this season?

I haven't seen any of it yet so I'm not really sure how it affects it. But I hope the revolution never ends. It was a great move and I'm glad the legacy lived on past my blocking.

Have you remained friends with anyone you met from this season?

All of us are good friends. We have a group chat, but we're all in different parts of the country. I've kicked it with Brett a couple times actually, I love Brett and I was a huge fan of him on Big Brother. I was so psyched to see him in the Circle.

Do you have any interest in competing on other reality competition shows in the future?

Hey, the more the merrier. I have so much love for these shows that that'd be sick. I grew up on all these shows, so I just love them all. My family and I would always watch Survivor together, I love Survivor.

What did you think of the most recent season of Survivor, with Gabler's shocking win?

[Laughs] I'm super stoked Gabler won Survivor. I love when older people win the game. But I was shocked that he won.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Circle season 5, episodes 1-8 are streaming now on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Olfosson's 1st NHL goal powers Stars to 5-2 win over Sharks

    DALLAS (AP) — Fredrik Olofsson’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who ran their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jake Oettinger, who made 28 saves, recorded all four wins. Roope Hintz had a short-handed goal with 4:42 to play, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net with 1:13 left. Olofsson, playing in his thi

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Kraken sink struggling Oilers with offensive outburst

    EDMONTON — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also scored for the Kraken (20-12-4) who have won two games in a row. Martin Jones made 32 saves in the Seattle net. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (20-17-2) who have lost two straight and

  • Nick Nurse on 'rolling the dice' with revealing pregame film session before win vs. Suns

    Nick Nurse discusses the play calling on offence down the stretch, why he decided to have a film session before the Suns game, Christian Koloko getting lots of shooting reps with coaches during practice and more.

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op