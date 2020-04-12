Is SHS Holdings (SGX:566) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that SHS Holdings Ltd. (SGX:566) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is SHS Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that SHS Holdings had debt of S$19.4m at the end of December 2019, a reduction from S$26.4m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds S$31.1m in cash, so it actually has S$11.7m net cash.

How Strong Is SHS Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SHS Holdings had liabilities of S$50.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of S$19.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of S$31.1m and S$21.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total S$18.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given SHS Holdings has a market capitalization of S$109.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, SHS Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since SHS Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, SHS Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to S$26m, which is a fall of 34%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is SHS Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months SHS Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of S$17m and booked a S$4.0m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of S$11.7m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SHS Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

