What Is Shriro Holdings's (ASX:SHM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Shriro Holdings (ASX:SHM) share price has dived 42% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 35% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Shriro Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.01 that sentiment around Shriro Holdings isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Shriro Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (9.9) in the consumer durables industry classification.

ASX:SHM Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Shriro Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Shriro Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 12% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.1% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Shriro Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of AU$6.0m, Shriro Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 14% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Shriro Holdings's P/E Ratio

Shriro Holdings has a P/E of 6.0. That's below the average in the AU market, which is 13.0. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Shriro Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 10.4 back then to 6.0 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

