Shrinking: 5 Reasons Why Ted Lasso Fans Should Try Apple's Latest Comedy

While we’re still a couple weeks away from the premiere of the highly anticipated third season of Ted Lasso, we know how you can kill some time: by checking out Apple TV+’s Shrinking.

In the midst of its freshman run (Episode 6 hit the streamer Friday, Feb. 24; the Season 1 finale drops Friday, March 24), Shrinking follows Jimmy (How I Met Your Mother‘s Jason Segel), a therapist struggling with grief after the death of his wife, as he partakes in some painful and highly inadvisable activities. Eventually, he snaps and starts telling his clients exactly what he’s thinking, for better or for worse. His avant-garde approach seems to unlock greatness for both himself and his clients, much to the chagrin of his boss-turned-mentor Paul (played by Harrison Ford). (Watch a trailer here.)

Developed by two Lasso creatives (more on that below), Shrinking, while a tad darker and edgier, shares comedic DNA with the streamer’s Jason Sudeikis vehicle, with performances that are just as effective and heartfelt. Read on for five reasons why you should watch, then let us know your thoughts in the comments once you do.

