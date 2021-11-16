Shrine Bowl picks roster of top SC, NC football players despite game being canceled

Rosters for the 2021 Shrine Bowl All-Star football team were released on Tuesday afternoon.

For the second straight year, the game will not be played because of concerns with COVID-19. The game is usually held annually at Wofford College and pits some of the top seniors from South Carolina against their North Carolina counterparts.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will be played this year and players were allowed to be picked for both games.

Here are the 88 players who were recognized by the annual all-star game.

SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Quarterbacks: Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach, Trent Pearman, Daniel

Running Backs: Nemo Squire Dillon, KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate, Josh Sapp, Greenville

Receivers/Tight Ends: Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork, Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach; Zach Chalmers, Newberry, Zavier Short, Chapin; Dante Black, Chapman, Darius Bowser, Clover; Jamian Risher, Wade Hampton;

Offensive Line: Zavier Chaplin, Whale Branch; Alec Johnson, Gray Collegiate, Tray Franklin, Ridge View; Ethan Benson, Dutch Fork; Jayden Johnson, Goose Creek; Dallas Shipley, Hillcrest, Chase Sweigert, Chapin; Jacob Ashley, Oceanside Collegiate; Reggie Cabbagestalk, Hartsville

Defensive Linemen: Demetrius Watson, Fort Dorchester; Robby Harrison, Emerald; DJ Aiken, Bluffton; KY Tayo, Spring Valley; Jahiem Lawson, Daniel; Alvin Wilson, Beaufort

Linebackers: Caleb Edwards, West Ashley; Luke Janack, Carolina Forest; Devron Williams, Stom Thurmond; Judah Majency, Spartanburg; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce; Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head Island; Jamaurion Franklin, Lake City; Tyrell Green, AC Flora

Defensive Backs: Jayden Lucas, Mauldin; Deuce Caldwell, Mauldin, Nick Emmanwori, Irmo; Ty Martin, Clover; Jacobie Henderson, Catawba Ridge; Jeremiah Lomax, Abbeville; Quan Peterson, South Pointe; Ashton Whitener, Greenville

Kicker: John Love, Spartanburg