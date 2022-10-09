Shrine Bowl is back, rosters are set. Here are the SC players picked for the big game

Rosters for the 2022 Shrine Bowl were announced on Sunday afternoon.

The game is making a return after a two-year absence because of COVID. The game will be held Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School and feature some of the top senior high school football prospects in North and South Carolina.

Berkeley’s Jerry Brown is the head coach of the South Carolina squad. Here is a list of the South Carolina players picked for the game.

SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Offense

Zion Agnew, Ridge View; Markee Anderson, Dorman; Jeremie Brown, Westside Tyler Brown, Greenville; Gannon Burt, Fort Mill; Greenville; Zandae Butler, Wilsonl Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern; Cooper Campbell, Byrnes; Mekhi Campfield, Lower Richland; Andrew Dantin, Spartanburg; Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate; DJ Geth, Dorman; Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork; Sudarian Harrison, Woodland; Noah Jennings, Westwood; Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg; Jordan Knox, Northwestern; Dez Mathis, Fort Dorchester; Lanorris Sellers, South Florence; Marquez Smalls, Summerville; Bryce Smith, Daniel; Jaquawn Sprinkle, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Threatt, Chesterfield

Defense/Special Teams

DJ Barksdale, South Pointe; Avery Cameron, Cane Bay; Landon Danley, Dutch Fork; Daniel Deneen, St. James; Christan Garland, Ashley Ridge; Zyeir Gamble, Sumter; Michael Gillard, Myrtle Beach; Michael Jenkins, Summerville; Omari Jenkins, Timberland; Nathan Johnson, Gaffney; De’ Andre Jones, Fort Dorchester; Shymeik Jones, Camden; Misun Kelly, Daniel; BrayShan Littlejohn, Gaffney Chris Marable, Hilton Head Island; Xzavier McLeod, Camden; Noah Quinn, Broome; Monteque Rhames, Manning; Mikey Ross, Wando; Thomas Williams, Powdersville; Cooper Zohner, Clover