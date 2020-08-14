These shrimp and peach skewers will be the star of your next barbecue

Summer is the season of barbecues, and it’s important you don’t let it go to waste. There are plenty of dishes you need to grill before the season is over, but one recipe will perfectly showcase the flavors of the season at your next cookout.

Pairing shrimp with fresh peaches, one of America’s most iconic foods, is a genius idea, but what makes this dish even more enticing is its creative marinade. Chili seasoning, cider vinegar, vegetable oil and a bit of agave nectar combined make the marinade for both the shrimp and the peaches.

Just make sure you don’t thread anything onto dry skewers — that's one of the worst grilling mistakes you can make. Once you’ve finished prepping the skewers, you only need to grill them for a couple minutes on each side before you can enjoy this spicy, summer meal that’s one of our best grilling recipes.

Chili Shrimp & Peach Skewers

Cook Time: 14 minutes



Ingredients:

1 package of McCormick Chili Seasoning Mix

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1/4 cup of cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of agave nectar

1 pound of jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, leaving tails on

2 cups sliced fresh peaches













Directions:

Mix seasoning mix, oil, vinegar and agave nectar in small bowl.

Add shrimp and 1/4 cup of the marinade in a large resealable plastic bag; turn to coat well.

Add peaches and remaining marinade into a separate large resealable plastic bag; turn to coat well.

Refrigerate shrimp and peaches 15 minutes. (Do not marinate seafood longer than 30 minutes.)

Remove shrimp and peaches from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade.

Alternately thread shrimp and peaches onto skewers.

Grill skewers over medium-high heat 2 minutes per side or just until shrimp turn pink.

Serve over rice or quinoa, if desired.

















Recipe courtesy of McCormick




