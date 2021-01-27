‘Shrill’ To End With Season 3 On Hulu
Hulu’s Shrill is coming to an end. The upcoming third season of the comedy series starring Aidy Bryant will be its last.
Shrill was developed by Bryant, showrunner Alexandra Rushfield and Lindy West and inspired by West’s book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman.
The praised comedy was renewed for a third season last March. Season 3 is slated to premiere in 2021, but a specific date has not been set.
Season 1 followed Annie (Bryant), a fat young woman who wants to change her life but not her body. Annie tried to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss. After facing her demons — her mom, her boss and, of course, her online troll — Annie started Season 2 feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is, until she realized that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused might not have been the best idea. While Annie learned it’s not easy to get what she always imagined she’d want, she found that she is no longer the doormat she once was — and she’s just getting started.
Season 2 also starred Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens and Patti Harrison.
The series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Bryant, Rushfield, West, Max Handelman, and Andrew Singer.
Shrill is produced by Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros.
The ultimate 🌺🌸 SPRING FLING 🌸🌺. The Final Season of #ShrillOnHulu is coming this Spring. pic.twitter.com/oQY9oVytYW
