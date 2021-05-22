Shreya Ghoshal, entrepreneur-husband Shailaditya Mukhopadhyaya become parents to a baby boy

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on Saturday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Ghoshal, who announced pregnancy in March, took to Twitter to share the news of baby's arrival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Ghoshal tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

She has sung several popular songs, including 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from Abhishek Varman's 2019 period romance Kalank, title track of Shashank Khaitan's 2018 romance Dhadak, 'Deewani Mastani' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 period romance Bajirao Mastani, and 'Bairi Piya' from another Bhansali period romance from 2002, Devdas.

Devdas marked her debut in Hindi cinema, as she also sang the duet 'Dola Re' with veteran vocalist Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song, composed by Ismail Darbar and choreographed by the late Saroj Khan, was filmed on the two leading ladies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, as they played Paro and Chandramukhi respectively in the film adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novel Devdas. Shah Rukh Khan played the titular character in the 2002 adaptation. Ghoshal also won her maiden Filmfare Award, along with Krishnamurthy, for 'Dola Re.'

Besides 'Bairi Piya,' Ghoshal also won National Award for 'Dheere Jalna' from Amol Palekar's 2005 period romance Paheli, 'Yeh Ishq Haye' from Imtiaz Ali's 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met, 'Pherari Mon' from Aniruddha Roy Choudhary's 2009 Bengali film Antaheen, and 'Jeev Rangala' from Rajiv Patil's 2008 Marathi film Jogwa.

Out of the seven Filmfare Awards Ghoshal has won in her career, the most recent was for 'Ghoomar' from Bhansali's 2019 period drama Padmaavat. She has also won it for 'Teri Ore' from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 2008 ensemble comedy Singh Is Kinng, 'Barso Re' from Mani Ratnam's 2007 period corporate drama Guru, and 'Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai' from Amit Saxena's 2003 romantic film Jism.

Story continues

Ghoshal has lent her voice to films across multiple industries including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Tamil.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

Also See: Posthumous DMX album Exodus, produced by longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz, to debut on 28 May

Pink discusses Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards, and new Amazon Prime documentary All I Know So Far

Alix Dobkin, lesbian singer and pioneering feminist activist, passes away aged 80 in New York

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.