Shrewsbury sign Villa's Feeney on loan

Shrewsbury Town have signed Aston Villa centre-back Josh Feeney on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old played three EFL Trophy games for Villa's Under-21 side last season but has yet to appear for their first team.

He is the second Villa youngster brought in by Shrewsbury this summer, following midfielder Tommi O'Reilly, and their 11th signing in all.

"His parent club wanted to take Josh on their pre-season tour so we had to be a little patient and wait for him to come in," said Shrews boss Paul Hurst.

Shrewsbury will start the new season with a trip to Stevenage on Saturday, having finished 19th last term, four points clear of the relegation places.