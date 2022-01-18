Shrewsbury ban two fans for eight years over Hillsborough chants
Bans follow video footage of fan chants about Hillsborough
Club says behaviour brought ‘our good name into disrepute’
Shrewsbury have banned two people from all games for a total of eight years following events surrounding their FA Cup match with Liverpool earlier this month.
Video clips emerged after the third-round tie at Anfield on 9 January appearing to show some Shrewsbury supporters singing a song about the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, in which 97 Liverpool supporters died.
The Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne tweeted his condemnation of the fans after Liverpool’s 4-1 victory and called for them to be identified and banned. The League One club issued a statement a day later saying they were “disgusted and appalled” to see and hear the reports on social media and were liaising with police to identify the offenders.
In a new statement on Tuesday, Shrewsbury said: “As part of the ongoing investigation into incidents at the Liverpool Emirates FA Cup tie, Shrewsbury Town has today banned two individuals from attending future games for a total of eight years.
“As a club we do not condone and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our supporter code of conduct and brings our good name into disrepute.”