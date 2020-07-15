Shrenu Parikh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Assures Everyone She Is Recovering (View Tweet)

Well, Coronavirus has been claiming quite a few cases in telly-town. And with shoots resuming, it seems to have gained a foothold. After Additi Gupta, Jagannath Nivangune, Saumya Tandon's hair-dresser, Parth Samthaan and Aamna Sharif's staff tested positive, actress Shrenu Parikh, who was last seen in Ek Bhram - Sarvagunn Sampanna, is the latest casualty of the pandemic. Yes, the actress, in a tweet this morning, revealed to one and all on social media that she had tested positive for the pandemic and was in the hospital, well on her way to recovery. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Aamna Sharif's Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Also Read | 4 Years of Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Other Cast Members Reminisce Time Spent On The Show (View Posts)

In fact, Shrenu was in the US back in March when the pandemic first struck. But she had travelled back home and even completed her 14-day quarantine period at her Mumbai home. But looks like in Shrenu's words, "the bugger did not spare her." Shrenu Parikh Birthday Special: 10 Unmissable Bridal Pictures Of The Ishqbaaz Actress.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check Out Her Post Below:

Also Read | Shrenu Parikh Birthday Special: 10 Unmissable Bridal Pictures Of The Ishqbaaz Actress

Even after running away from it for so long one can get it... imagine the mighty power of this demon whole world is fighting with... pic.twitter.com/7qS5GemVGD — shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) July 15, 2020





Her Ishqbaaaz Co-Star Nakuul Mehta was quick to send in his wishes for the lady.

Check-Out His Tweet Below:

Sending you prayers & healing! Jald theek ho jayegi ❤️ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 15, 2020





Only last month, Shrenu drove down all the way to her hometown Vadodara to be with her parents. She had told TOI back then, "Ever since I returned to Mumbai from the USA on March 15, my parents were quite anxious and waiting for the day when I could return to Vadodara. I had applied online and eventually, we got permission to travel by road from the authorities of both the states (Gujarat and Maharashtra) earlier this month. On May 6, I reached Vadodara along with two of my friends. I completed my 14-day self-quarantine at home on Wednesday (May 20)." We wish Shrenu a speedy recovery!