Shredded homes, debris-filled streets, flipped cars: Photos show tornado, storm destruction

Overturned vehicles; shredded homes; toppled trees — grocery stores and schools left nearly unrecognizable. Photos show that's the path of destruction left after a tornado and severe weather outbreak claimed more than 20 lives in the Midwest and South.

The devastation was widespread: severe storm damage was reported in states including Oklahoma, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas – where a tornado in the Little Rock area killed at least one person and hurt over two dozen others, according to authorities.

The small city of Wynne, Arkansas, also took a hit from the outbreak as widespread tornado damage was reported, said Arkansa Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Multiple deaths were reported there.

LATEST NEWS: Tornado, storm damage spans several states

DANGER CONTINUES: Bad tornado season in US is getting worse

Severe weather turned deadly for concert goers at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, where a tornado caused a roof collapse, one death and 28 injuries Friday night.

Photos show the tornado outbreak’s devastating impacts in multiple states:

Little Rock and Wynne, Arkansas hit hard

Firefighters carry a woman out of her condo after her complex was damaged by a tornado, Friday, March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Ark. A monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, spawning tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centers, overturned vehicles and uprooted trees as people raced for shelter (Stephen Swofford/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

The interior of store is damaged after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest that shredded homes and shopping centers. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Iowa picks up pieces after tornado strike

Debris litters a parking lot and vehicles are seen thrown around after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Coriana Moore, 17, pitches in to clean up after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ryan Foley)

A person walks on the roof of a building damaged in a storm after a tornado warning in Johnson County, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Hills, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Cleanup begins after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Tornadoes in Tennessee destroy homes

The inside of the a home in Grinders Creek, Tenn. on Mar. 31, 2023. The owners were not home when the tornado struck their home however, both bedrooms were completely destroyed.

Insulation and siding sit in the path of where the tornado passed through Grinders Creek, Tenn. on Mar. 31, 2023.

Melissa Keller points to a shed that was pushed 15 feet by a tornado early in the morning in Hohenwald, Tenn. on Mar. 31, 2023.

Apollo Theater's roof collapses in Illinois

Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

First responders remove injured concertgoers from the Apollo Theatre on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere. The roof of the theater collapsed during a severe storm. About 260 people were attending a concert.

Rescue workers stage outside the historic Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere on Friday, March 31, 2023. The theater's roof collapsed during a show killing one person and injuring 28 others as a severe storm swept through the area.

Firefighters gather outside of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere on Friday, March 31, 2023, after rescuing dozens of concertgoers who were crushed and trapped inside after the roof collapsed.

Tornado deaths, reported in Sullivan, Indiana

First responders and residents in Sullivan, Ind., walk and stand along a road where damage from a late-night tornado is seen on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Jaycee Ahlefeld surveys the damage left after a tornado hit Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Ahlefeld's son attended a day care that had been on what is now an empty lot. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Misty Grimes, searches through debris scattered throughout her yard left from a late-night tornado in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Grimes and her husband, Matt, were home as the storm hit, and found shelter inside their home. Neither were injured. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

A person walks over the debris of a destroyed home in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos of tornado outbreak show Little Rock damage, Iowa destruction