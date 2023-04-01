Shredded homes, debris-filled streets, flipped cars: Photos show tornado, storm destruction

The devastation was widespread: severe storm damage was reported in states including Oklahoma, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas – where a tornado in the Little Rock area killed at least one person and hurt over two dozen others, according to authorities.
The small city of Wynne, Arkansas, also took a hit from the outbreak as widespread tornado damage was reported, said Arkansa Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Multiple deaths were reported there.
Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun knows a thing or two about stepping into the spotlight and stealing the show. The 18-year-old who was born in Montreal but has spent the majority of his life living in the United States is the son of two parents who spent most of their lives performing with Cirque du Soleil. "My family was traveling around the world and I just happened to be born in Montreal," he told CBC Sports at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre during national trials this week. "My parents were al
The body of a 2-year-old Florida boy who had been the subject of a frantic search after his mother was slain was found Friday in a lake in the jaws of an alligator, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway also said the boy's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy's mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, and their young son Taylen Mosley. Searchers, including dive teams and officers using drones, had been intensely looking for the boy since his mother's body was discovered in their apartment earlier this week and he was nowhere to be found.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking the public's help identifying two men in connection to the stabbing death of 55-year-old Francis Este in West Vancouver. Este, who had worked as a urologist according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, was found with fatal stab wounds in an underground parking lot in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue on Tuesday, March 21, around 5 p.m. PT. Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead. Police
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse. Prosecutors argue that a man whose DNA was found on the body of a teenage girl who had been missing for days should be convicted of first-degree murder in her death. Closing arguments wrapped up in Peace River, Alta. late Thursday in a Court of King's Bench first-degree murder trial for Jason Alec Tallcree, 37, who is accused of killing a 15-year-old girl in 2020. Tallcree is also charged with one count of sexual interference and one
The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police