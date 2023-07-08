Shredded beetroot and carrot salad with lentils and watercress recipe

'For extra protein, crumble over a little feta,' says Franco - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

This fibre-filled salad is great for preparing ahead of time and packing into lunch boxes. For extra protein, crumble over a little feta.

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves

four



Ingredients

4 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 large carrots

2 small beetroots

600g cooked puy or green lentils

80g watercress

Bunch of spring onions, finely chopped

Fronds of fresh dill

For the dressing

1 tsp grated fresh root ginger

1 small fresh chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 tbsp raw apple cider vinegar,

2 tbsp olive oil

A pinch of cumin seeds



Method



1. Toast the pumpkin seeds in a small dry frying pan for 5 minutes or so until they start to pop and smell fragrant. Leave to cool.

2. Make the dressing: place all the ingredients in a screw top jar and shake well.

3. Scrub and shred the carrots and beetroot using a mandoline or grater. Place in a large bowl with the lentils and dressing and toss well.

4. When ready to serve, fold in the watercress and spring onions and scatter over the dill and pumpkin seeds.

