Shravan Gupta of MGF Developments Believes in Giving Back to Society

Back in December 2015, Emaar MGF, the joint venture between MGF and the Dubai-based Emaar Properties PJSC, the largest FDI real-estate company in India then, initiated the ‘Gift a Smile’ campaign to bring warmth and happiness in the lives of construction workers.

Reminiscing about it, Shravan Gupta, Managing Director of MGF Developments, says, ‘We have always believed in giving back to society. Our tie-up with Emaar was discontinued, but MGF has continued to give back to society through our CSR activities’.

The story of the MGF Group is one of grit and determination. Set up in 1930, the MGF Group was initially managed by its Board of Directors under the astute leadership of Shri Ved Prakash Gupta, the Founder Chairman of the Company. A doyen of automobile financing in India, particularly of the hire-purchase mode, he was instrumental in turning MGF into one of India’s leading, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

In 1997 MGF Developments Ltd was set up as the group forayed into real estate development. In 2005, the MGF Group - through MGF Developments Ltd - entered into a Joint Venture with the Dubai-based Emaar Properties PJSC, forming the largest FDI real-estate company in India. It built a pan-India presence, with operations spanning all key segments of the Indian real estate industry –residential, commercial, retail and hospitality sectors.

Going into flashback mode about the Group’s activities, Shravan Gupta says, ‘Over a decade, we developed some of the finest residential, commercial and retail projects across the country under the brand name of Emaar MGF, winning many accolades in the process.’

Following the MGF Group’s demerger with Emaar MGF in 2017, MGF Developments Ltd now has operations encompassing the various aspects of real-estate development - from land identification and acquisition, project planning and designing to marketing and execution.

Shravan Gupta emphasizes, ‘At present, we are focused on developing a host of residential projects in Delhi-NCR, and key state capitals of India, apart from seeking new avenues for growth and development in our core domain areas.’

But closest to Shravan Gupta’s heart is the Group’s mission of ‘paying back to society’ and concern for the environment. He says, ‘We place emphasis on adding value to everything we do for all our stakeholders-- customers and patrons, employees and workers, vendors and partners, government, and humanity at large. We remain committed to our social responsibility by taking steps to create and sustain an amicable environment for our communities and associates.’

Elaborating on it Shravan Gupta adds, ‘It is extremely heartening to spread happiness in the lives of our construction workforce. It is on account of their hard work that we are able to provide our customers with dream homes and office spaces.’

Today, with its vast experience in delivering an unmatched way of life, the MGF Group is constantly innovating and evolving. It offers a broad range of apartments, houses, villas, and commercial spaces with great aesthetics and luxurious living standards. Says Shravan Gupta, ‘understanding the needs of a vibrant world, we are committed to developing integrated townships with world-class infrastructure that complements the development.’

Going by its record, The MGF Group under the dynamic leadership of Shravan Gupta is set to go places.

