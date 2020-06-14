SHR No. 98 Xfinity team hit with suspensions for Homestead ballast violation

NASCAR officials penalized the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 98 Ford team after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, issuing four-race suspensions for three team members.

Chase Briscoe drove the No. 98 Ford to a seventh-place finish in Saturday’s Hooters 250, but the car dropped ballast during pace laps, delaying the start and forcing Briscoe to lose several laps for repairs. The safety violation falls under Section 12.5.2.7.4.d of the NASCAR Rule Book.

The infraction means four-race bans for No. 98 crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley.

With the Xfinity Series set to resume Sunday as part of a weekend doubleheader for the tour, the suspensions are to take effect starting with Sunday’s Contender Boats 250 (noon ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).