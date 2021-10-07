Showtime’s Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’ Adds Four to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be joined by Darren Pettie (“Mad Men”), Noah Weisberg (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Mark Gessner (“Power”) and Joel Kelley Dauten (“Feud: Bette and Joan”) in the upcoming Showtime anthology series “Super Pumped.” The four cast members will recur in the first season of the show, which will tell the story about the ride-sharing app and Silicon Valley unicorn Uber.

The series, which is executive produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter (who also serve as writers and showrunners), is based on Mike Isaac’s bestseller of the same name, “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff also executive produce. Isaac will co-executive produce the project. The show will depict the roller-coaster highs and lows of the upstart transportation company’s journey and the internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Gordon-Levitt will portray co-founder and former CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick. Each season of “Super Pumped” will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and irrevocably transformed our culture.

Pettie will play Hendricks, an Uber exec who will do whatever it takes to keep the company alive and in the clear; Weisberg will play Quentin, a bright Uber engineer whose smarts and initiative revolutionize Uber’s tech capabilities; Gessner will play Gil, a representative of Uber’s legal department; Dauten will play Ryan Graves; the presentable Head of Operations and former CEO of Uber.

Pettie is repped by Talent Works and Principal Entertainment; Weisberg is repped by Stewart Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Gessner is repped by Innovative Artists; Dauten is repped by Management 360.

Other previously announced “Super Pumped” stars include Kyle Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”), Elisabeth Shue (“Leaving Las Vegas”), Kerry Bishé (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”), Babak Tafti (“Succession”), Mousa Hussein Kraish (“American Gods”), Jon Bass (“Miracle Workers) and Bridget Gao-Hollitt (“Home and Away”). The guest cast includes Richard Schiff (“The West Wing”), Jessica Hecht (“Special”), John Michael Higgins (“Best in Show”); Virginia Kull (“The Looming Tower”), Amanda Brooks (“Aquarius”), Annie Chang (“Shades of Blue”), Erinn Ruth (“Billions”) and Mishka Thébaud (“The Boys”) are recurring actors in the series.

Story continues

“Super Pumped” is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the premium cabler.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.